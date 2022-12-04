SPORTS-FBC-PLASCHKE-COLUMN-5-LA

Utah knocked USC out of the College Football Playoff picture, but that doesn't mean a two-loss Alabama should suddenly be in contention. 

 Gina Ferazzi

Opinions. I’ve got ’em. You can read ’em. Proceed at your own risk.

The list of College Football Playoff candidates should have stopped at five at the end of the regular season. Discussion of anyone other than then-unbeaten Georgia, Michigan and TCU along with then 11-1 USC and Ohio State should have been tabled. TCU should still be in with its loss to Kansas State. Ohio State gets the nod after Utah topped USC.

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.