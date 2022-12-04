Opinions. I’ve got ’em. You can read ’em. Proceed at your own risk.
The list of College Football Playoff candidates should have stopped at five at the end of the regular season. Discussion of anyone other than then-unbeaten Georgia, Michigan and TCU along with then 11-1 USC and Ohio State should have been tabled. TCU should still be in with its loss to Kansas State. Ohio State gets the nod after Utah topped USC.
That 10-2 Alabama continued to show up in CFP speculation, however, was disheartening.
Choosing a 12-1 team that was upset in a conference championship game over a 10-2 team that didn’t play in a conference championship game is still the right decision.
With the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams in 2024, any Power Five conference athletic director who schedules a nonconference game that it could possibly lose should be fired immediately. This is bad for college football fans, but should be a no-brainer moving forward.
No. 3 TCU playing Colorado, SMU and Tarleton State didn’t hurt it in the end. No. 11 Utah playing at Florida definitely did.
No. 2 Michigan playing Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut didn’t hurt it in the end. No. 14 LSU playing Florida State definitely did.
No. 7 Tennessee playing Ball State, Pitt and Akron didn’t hurt it in the end. No. 16 Oregon playing Georgia definitely did.
Those three schools – the Utes, Tigers and Ducks – would be on the bubble in a 12-team playoff field.
Speaking of the postseason… after booking my ticket to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference basketball tournament in March, I realized they’ve trimmed eligible participants from all 10 conference members to just six qualifiers.
This is such a bad move, and is anathema to the way that almost every other Division I and Division II college basketball conference tournament operates. It’s called “March Madness” for a reason, and part of the “Madness” is when a 10-seed like last year’s University of Alaska Fairbanks ends up pulling off four colossal upsets and cutting down the nets en route to the NCAA Tournament.
Count me among the 49.6 percent of Alaskans not in favor of ranked-choice voting, which sent candidates that would never have won a traditional general election or a traditional single-party primary to the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, respectively.
My rationale is as simple as this: Say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the NFC South with an 8-9 record. Should fans of the fourth-place team in the division (the New Orleans Saints) be able to decide whether Tampa Bay or runner-up Atlanta make the playoffs?
And if there’s still not a clear winner after Saints fans have their input, should we factor in the choices of the third-place Carolina Panthers’ supporters until we reach that 50 percent plus one majority?
My hunch is that now that Alaskans have seen it in action, the repeal both ends up on the ballot and somewhere around 54 to 58 percent vote to end the practice.
Remember back, if you will, to my call for help for the Duke volleyball player who perpetuated a national hoax by falsely claiming she was the target of racist harassment during a game at Brigham Young.
Almost immediately in the wake of the incident going viral, South Carolina’s women’s basketball coach/activist Dawn Staley canceled the Gamecocks’ game at BYU. This was before the incident had been thoroughly investigated – and proved to be false – and is bad enough in its own right.
But fast forward two months and the University of Pacific’s volleyball team likewise canceled its trip to Utah. This is (if it can be) an even worse decision because it comes well after the BYU administration and campus police spent hours and hours interviewing fans and poring over videotapes – including one that showed the alleged perpetrator of the harassment was a special-needs individual who wasn’t present in the stands when the player said he made the comments to her.
BYU associate athletic director Jon McBride told the Salt Lake Tribune that Pacific’s decision was “unfortunate” and said the athletic department offered to meet with Pacific officials multiple times but were declined.
“We offered multiple times to have in-person meetings with a variety of administrators and coaches to speak through concerns, whether in Stockton or Provo,” McBride said. “We also offered to have our student-athletes engage in conversation together. Pacific did not accept any of these offers.”
Pacific’s decision not to play at BYU because of their concerns of racism is also intriguing because a look through the last five online rosters and team pictures shows three players of color in the last half-decade. And that’s what we call (at best) situational irony or (at worst) utter hypocrisy.
A final note – BYU began play in the NCAA Tournament this past Thursday while Duke concluded a somewhat average 16-12 including losses at home and away to rival North Carolina.
I’m not a fan of geopolitical influences affecting sports, but I’m old enough to vividly remember the Iran hostage crisis and it was awesome to see Team USA prevail in their final pool pay game. Not necessarily because of what it meant for Washington, D.C. if we won but because of what it would have meant for Tehran if we lost.
I was in Korea for the ’98 World Cup as their excitement built toward hosting in 2002, and I went to Zagreb (then-Yugoslavia, now-Croatia) for the 1987 Word University Game, so I reckon they’re my rooting interests now that the U.S. was knocked out.
And that the U.S. women’s team gets 50 percent of the men’s earnings for making the Round of 16? Absurd. The men should break away and form their own federation.
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: Have a new boyfriend yet?
Me: You should go out with your school’s soccer goalie.
Me: Because he’s definitely a keeper.