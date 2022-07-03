When I woke up around the crack of noon on Thursday (yes, my schedule’s flipped because of the novelty of overnight sunlight and my natural predilection to being a night owl; I’m actually writing this at 2:55 a.m.) and saw UCLA and Southern Cal were flirting with the Big Ten Conference, I figured they were just leveraging themselves for a bigger slice of the Pac-12’s annual athletics distribution. I thought they would present higher expenses in L.A. or the size of the media market compared to Pullman, Washington or Salt Lake City as justification for padding their coffers.
But by 5 o’clock, when both schools’ presidents announced they were gone in 2024, I took a deep breath and realized the era of college athletics as we once knew them was gone. Now there are two objectives left before the whole thing collapses.
First, it’s time to figure out a way to break off the Professional College Football League that fewer than 30 institutions will be competitive in from the rest of NCAA Division I.
Second, it’s important that every other sport be realigned in traditional, geographic conferences that will enable student-athletes to attend a minimum of 80 percent of their classes during season.
The dawn of the Name, Image and Likeness legislation brought about last year by state legislatures and the Supreme Court blew up the idea that there could be 131 schools competing in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision on any semblance of a level fields.
In my view, there are 20 schools that have the alumni resources and corporate interest to distribute $25 million or more among a team’s 85 scholarship players each year. A quick rundown is Oregon, UCLA and USC from the Pac-12; Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 en route to the Southeastern Conference; Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M from the SEC; Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin from the Big 10; independent Notre Dame; and Florida State and Miami from the ACC. Throw in bubble teams Clemson (ACC), Oklahoma State (Big 12), Arizona State, Colorado, Stanford and Washington (Pac-12), Arkansas and Auburn (SEC) and you’re still under 30.
Nobody else is going to have the ability to compete with the payrolls these schools are going to roll out. The 2022 top recruiting school (Texas A&M) and the 2023 leader (Texas) say all that needs to be said about this. Actually, Alabama coach Nick Saban said it all this spring when he accurately stated that the Aggies bought every player in their class. The leak yesterday of an A&M assistant pledging to recruits that the suites at Kyle Field are filled with alumni who will keep the NIL money flowing confirms where we are. And 17- and 18-year-old kids don’t need an agent with an MBA to figure out the earnings potential at Michigan is higher than Missouri, and that Washington’s alumni and boosters will dole out more money that Wake Forest’s or Wyoming’s.
The Power Five conferences are well on their way to becoming the Power Two – the Big Ten and SEC. But the next wave of realignment isn’t going to be addition, but rather expulsion.
The Big Ten will part ways with Northwestern, Rutgers and Maryland to pick up an Oregon, a Washington and a Colorado. Notre Dame will break with tradition and jump in the conference. The SEC will say goodbye to Vanderbilt, and possibly South Carolina, Mississippi and Mississippi State, and hello to Florida State, Clemson and Miami. Litigation will tie up moves for a few years; the NCAA will become irrelevant in college football at this level; rivalries will have more vitriol than ever before, and the checks from ABC, FOX, NBC and CBS will grow into the billions and tens of billions.
So, what’s to become of the other 100 schools currently claiming membership in the same tier as Alabama and Notre Dame but quickly realizing that’s akin to saying Arbor Day and Christmas are both holidays?
The first step is purely regional realignment. Stop sending teams from Miami (Florida International) to El Paso (UTEP) for a Conference USA game. Stop sending teams from Morgantown, West Virginia to Fort Worth, Texas for a Big 12 game. Stop sending the University of Cincinnati to Tampa, Florida to square off against USF. Restore or build geographic rivalries that will enable fan bases to grow and support tourism through annual three- and four-hour drives.
Secondly, athletic departments at the Power Two level need to break every sport other than football off from that conference level. Again, regional realignments can take precedence. UCLA and USC using revenue from the evolving 30-team football division to support existing athletics in a traditional Pac-12 conference makes more sense than using that same revenue to send teams on 2,000-mile jaunts to play conference volleyball, softball and basketball games. It also keeps those student-athletes in the classroom, and enhances their opportunities for peak performance.
It’s ultimately up to the college coaches’ associations and athletic directors to stand up to university presidents and advocate on behalf of their students. That goes against the predominant winds of allowing television money to be the sole determinant of the course of college athletics. But eventually someone has to recognize that the commodity they’re dealing in is a young human and their academic future that will long influence their lives more than any athletic competition.
* * *
A young fan asked a question of Emily Huston as she was popping in and out of the Goldpanners’ dugout.
Now before I give you the question, the answer is complete a bachelor of science in athletic training from Emporia (Kan.) State University; earn a master of science in athletic training with a research specialization in concussions; pass the requirements to demonstrate experience and expertise with the Board of Certification for the Athletic Trainer; and gain four years of experience with a university and an orthopedic practice.
So, the question: How can I become a water girl for the Goldpanners?
She does graciously keep the umpires hydrated during the games. But the Goldpanners’ trainer obviously can and does do so much more for the team.
And if you have a queasy stomach, you might skip the rest of this snippet.
I asked her what the most serious injury she’s dealt with in her career was, on the field or on the court.
“Toss up between a pitcher who tried to barehand a comeback and ended up with an open fracture/traumatic amputation of the end of his thumb (we had to find it on the mound) and two separate concussions whose GCSs (alertness/awareness scale) dropped to an 8,” she said. Eight or less is a severe head injury; 15 is “mild,” though when it comes to head injuries it all seems relative.
Concussion stories always remind me of Cowboys great Troy Aikman getting knocked out on the hard-as-a-rock surface of old Texas Stadium.
“Troy, do you know where you are?” the trainer asked, to which Aikman replied his Oklahoma hometown of “Henryetta.”
* * *
Set the alarm for 8 a.m. Monday morning and make sure the DVR has been set for ESPN. I’ll be gathering the kids for a Hulu watch party as the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest comes to us live from Coney Island, New York. Since vanquishing Kobiyashi a decade ago, this has been Joey Chestnut’s day to shine, and eventually he’s going to hit the 80 hot dog mark in a 10-minute gorgefest.
If you hear the commentators alert you to a “reversal,” that’s official competitive eating terminology for what once went down now coming up during a contest.
* * *
Holiday-themed Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: Why do people go to liquor stores the day before Independence Day?
Mark: Why?
Me: So they can buy a fifth on the third for the Fourth.