Everything the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District could offer visiting teams were in place for this weekends State Softball Championship weekend.
Bright sun, a cool breeze, proficient umpires, supportive fans and, well, fields.
Let’s talk about the fields.
“You’re going to have to charge the ground balls in the infield because these fields are a little different than ours at home,” Ketchikan coach Kalea Allen told her team during a practice before the tournament on Wednesday.
To which another bystander quipped, “By different she means worse.”
The comment was received with a round of laughter.
The point of bringing this up isn’t to belittle the school district or the softball community in Fairbanks, but to encourage state and city government and business leaders to explore the resources available to improve them and therefore ensure that the tournament (and accompanying tournament revenue) continues to come here on a two-year rotation with Anchorage.
The infields – according to a handful of other coaches I talked with – are soft. Maybe too soft.
“You see it when the kids try to jump back to first (in pickoff situations) and they tend to stumble,” one coach noted. “And sliding is almost impossible.”
FNSB activities coordinator Steve Zanazzo said he’s certainly open to upgrading the fields, but the “if” (and it’s always the biggest “if”) is money. Installation of a FieldTurf softball field runs between $240,000 and $400,000. Yipes. Then multiply that by four at the South Davis Complex and then —according to my University of Texas College of Communications math proficiency — there are at least four numbers on the left side of the comma.
“Before Covid there was a grant program through the state and they were providing money to install artificial turfs,” he said, noting that the Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association secured one to install the FieldTurf used for soccer and football on the South Davis fields.
With FieldTurf installed, maintenance costs are all but eliminated. Additionally, once the snow’s removed the field is ready for practice and play right away as opposed to having to wait another week for the grass and dirt to dry.
“Turf would give them a cleaner surface to field on and a chance to not be afraid to charge the ball to field it,” said Christine Stephenson, a veteran college softball coach and former international and Division I standout who is in town to offer clinics to Interior-area players.
The encouragement here is for the Interior Girls Softball Association to team with city and school district leaders to pursue the same pathway the soccer association did in seeking funds from the state level, presumably through the Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation.
Another alternative – with the return of the dreaded “earmark” process in the federal budgeting process — would be to talk to senators and congressional candidates.
What does the national governing body (USA Softball) offer in terms of community grants?
Finally, there’s the corporate sponsorship process. Ten-year naming rights at $20,000 per field would generate about half of the capital needed.
Again, please make it crystal clear I am not complaining and I’m not calling out any individual or organization. And as far as the business aspect of things, I’m just a liberal arts guy – numbers with dollar signs make me queasy. But as someone who was impressed by literally every other aspect of this tournament’s operation, I would love to see the one area of coach (and potentially administrator) concern eliminated.
* * *
If you’re an over-40 white guy like me and you watch enough Fox News, you know from the commercial that airs 20 times a night or so that former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee taught Larry Gatlin how to sleep.
But guess what has two thumbs and taught the country music Hall of Famer how to fix his freestyle? That’s right – this guy.
It was 1999 and I was coaching the youth swim team and masters program at Barton Creek Country Club when I witnessed a poor fellow swimming as if all the gold in California were in his swimsuit and pulling him down.
The correction was easily understood by someone who makes his career off his voice – breath control. Specifically, most novice swimmers don’t understand that if they exhale while their face is in the water, they can simply roll their heads to the side with their mouths open and the pressure of the atmosphere automatically forces air into their lungs.
He’s not going to win the Senior Games, but he still swims to stay in shape.
* * *
My lunch at the Blue Roof Bistro (beware the spicy french fries) with UAF’s assistant athletic director for marketing and Lisa Laiti and sports information director Nate Pearsall confirmed that travel costs are the number one reason keeping the Nanooks from seriously considering adding women’s varsity hockey.
While the sport is gaining popularity in the Midwest, it would have to have a significant presence on the West Coast, specifically in the Pacific Northwest, to even begin discussions. And then there’s the additional cost of (in descending order) scholarships, coaching salaries, Carlson Center rental for games and equipment.
My hunch is that within 20 years the sport’s continued expansion across the Lower 48 reaches the penetration level needed to make it happen, probably supported through an initiative of USA Hockey underwritten by the NHL.
* * *
And now, for your Dad Joke of the Week.
Heidi Bear: Who’s your favorite vampire in literature?
Me: The one from Sesame Street.
Frustrated Heidi Bear: He doesn’t count.
Me: What are you talking about? That’s basically all he does.