This exercise could never match the excitement of my waking up at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning 1982 to find an Atari 2600 under the tree, or seeing my 4-year-old Mark look at the trampoline in the backyard in 2001 and ask how Santa could have fit that in his sleigh. Nevertheless, here’s what I wish the Jolly Old Elf could have brought 2022’s sports figures in the Interior and beyond.
To UAF hockey: The expansion of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference with the Nanooks, Alaska Anchorage, Arizona State and Air Force forming a six-team division with Colorado College and Denver.
To the Great Northwest Athletic Conference: The wisdom to restore the league’s annual basketball tournament to a full, 10-team affair in the tradition of March Madness, where EVERY school has a chance to participate and advance.
To UAF rifle: A benefactor to build THE state-of-the-art training and competition center in Fairbanks, making this city the focal point of the sport’s collegiate and U.S. National Team development.
To UAF volleyball: Another year of eligibility for Jessa Long.
To UAF women’s basketball: A clone of Emma McKenney with the outside shooting ability to knock down threes while taking away opponents’ defensive ability to clamp down on her.
To the Fairbanks softball community: Artificial surfaces on the four fields at the South Davis Complex, adding a couple of months per year when events can be played and making Fairbanks the optimum destination for every year’s state high school tournament.
To the Alaska Baseball League: The common sense to reaffiliate the Alaska Goldpanners in a fair and equitable manner.
To NCAA Division I schools: A separation of football and basketball conferences from those in every other sport. Fly the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins football and hoops teams across the country to Big Ten territory if you must four or five times a year, but let their baseball, softball, soccer, track, and swimming teams, etc., continue to compete in a geographically based league.
To college football: That the Grinch load 10 to 15 unneeded bowl games into his Max-driven sled and lose them forever somewhere between Nassau, the Bahamas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Boise, Idaho.
To the Seattle Seahawks: A draft-day deal to get them Bijon Robinson, as running back was the one weak link keeping them from winning the NFC West this year.
To Dallas Cowboys fans (including me): For Jerry Jones and his son finally taking a huge step back and hiring people who actually know how to run an NFL franchise to run the team. Clearly whatever they’ve been doing for the past quarter-century just isn’t working.
To Shohei Ohtani: The recognition for being this century’s Babe Ruth that seems to be eluding him, presumably because he’s mired in seeming anonymity on the roster of the perennially underperforming Los Angeles Angels.
To Mike Trout: That the aforementioned Los Angeles Angels roster surrounding him and Ohtani would stop underperforming.
To the LIV Golf Tour: Bankruptcy.
To NASCAR: Abandonment of the playoff system nobody can and/or cares to follow.
To Peyton Manning and Shaquille O’Neal: The long-term financial security to stop appearing in television commercials for (apparently) literally any company that asks.
And to our readers: Homes full of loved ones, full stockings, and full hearts for a blessed Christmas Day.
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: Why doesn’t the Grinch like knock-knock jokes?
Me: Because of the Whos there.
