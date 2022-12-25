Santa

This exercise could never match the excitement of my waking up at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning 1982 to find an Atari 2600 under the tree, or seeing my 4-year-old Mark look at the trampoline in the backyard in 2001 and ask how Santa could have fit that in his sleigh. Nevertheless, here’s what I wish the Jolly Old Elf could have brought 2022’s sports figures in the Interior and beyond.

To UAF hockey: The expansion of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference with the Nanooks, Alaska Anchorage, Arizona State and Air Force forming a six-team division with Colorado College and Denver.

