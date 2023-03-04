UAF HKC 0305

When the Nanooks defeated Lindenwood on Friday, their RPI went down. 

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

Relax, University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey fans. I have saved the season.

          Well, actually short of saving the season, I contacted U.S. College Hockey Online this morning to have them correct their Pairwise Rankings.

