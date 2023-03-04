Relax, University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey fans. I have saved the season.
Well, actually short of saving the season, I contacted U.S. College Hockey Online this morning to have them correct their Pairwise Rankings.
For those of you who haven’t passionately followed the Nanooks’ pursuit of an NCAA Tournament berth, you’re going to want to skip ahead a few paragraphs because I’m about to “Big Bang Theory/Young Sheldon” your sports section in ways you’ve never imagined.
The Pairwise Rankings – or PWR for those so inclined to use a three-syllable abbreviation to save time over a four-syllable pair of words – have been designed by the staff at USCHO.com to replicate the metrics used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee to choose and seed the 16 teams advancing to the postseason. Specifically, “The PWR compares all teams by these criteria: record against common opponents, head-to-head competition, and the RPI.”
The RPI, or ratings percentage index, is designed to rank sports teams based upon both its wins and losses and its strength of schedule. The NCAA first devised this formula in 1981 to help sort out teams for its basketball tournament, and it has expanded since.
So, here’s where your sports editor steps in to STNS – Save The Nanooks Season.
The top four teams in the PWR (see, didn’t that save time) – Minnesota, Quinnipiac, Denver and Michigan – have asterisks in their RPI category that direct to a footnote stating “*Team's RPI has been adjusted to remove negative effect from defeating weak opponent.”
In other words, if a good team defeats a really bad team, that team’s RPI shouldn’t be negatively impacted. After all, that good team either didn’t know the really bad team was going to be a really bad team when it was scheduled or is helping to grow the sport by playing a new team that may be really bad and therefore shouldn’t be punished.
On the schedules of those for teams, we find, respectively, No. 60 Lindenwood, No. 58 Long Island U., No. 60 Lindenwood, and No. 60 Lindenwood. Again, those two wins have been removed from each of the teams’ RPI because the number was actually higher if those wins aren’t counted.
So the reason we’re having the conversation about the Nanooks being in the NCAA Tournament is because their PWR (phew, saving all sorts of time here) jumped from No. 17 to No. 12 after their sweep of Arizona State last week. But then last night, after beating Lindenwood 4-1 and with Notre Dame beating Michigan State 1-0, the Irish jumped to No. 12 with Alaska Fairbanks falling to 13.
But the PWR reflects a change in the UAF RPI from 0.5433 BEFORE playing Lindenwood to 0.5429 AFTER playing Lindenwood. That also makes us question whether the Nanooks’ RPI in the PWR took a hit with wins over Long Island Univ., though it certainly did with their loss in the second game on the road to the Sharks.
So, we emailed USCHO.com Saturday morning to point out the discrepancy here. If the Nanooks were still at 0.5433 in the RPI, they’d be 0.001 points ahead of Notre Dame in RPI and, subsequently, still ahead of the Irish at No. 12 in the PWR.
No reply, yet. But we’ll keep you posted.
Presumably the NCAA has a failsafe in their actual numbers in place to keep such an error from actually happening when they sit down to seed the tournament. And, of course, had UAF not defeated the Lions last night, all of this would have been a moot point. But as the Fairbanks hockey community waits these next two weeks – the official bracket will be revealed on March 19 at 3 p.m. – the gauge that everyone will be watching should be as accurate as possible.
* * *
Speaking of sports and nerds, did you catch the trio of “Jeopardy!
contestants go 0-for-5 in the sports category Thursday? The category “In The Sport” listed terms relating to one individual sport. Here’s a rundown of the answers they missed.
$400: best ball, casual water, closed faced, and shank
$600: “eight-count, accidental butt, cut man (for said accidental butt)
$800: penalty-killing, plus-minus, five-hole, “the biscuit” (that’s what everyone’s chasing)
$1,000: chukker, gag bit, mallet, and a lot of money
* * *
I can’t watch “Jeopardy!” when my 25-year-old son is around because anytime I correctly pose a question he snarkily replies with, “What is I will never have a girlfriend.” I’ve tried explaining to him that’s not how it works in his father’s case, but logic eludes the young.
* * *
The sports “Jeopardy!” questions (of course YOU got them all), were what are baseball, golf, boxing, hockey and polo?
* * *
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: Did you see goalie Jonathan Quick was traded twice this week?
Gretchen: Yeah.
Me: Do you know why his brother Richard isn’t in the NHL.
Gretchen: Why?
Me: Because teams are too smart to fall for a get Rich Quick scheme.