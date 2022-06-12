Speaking of turf, as we were in last week’s episode of My Weekly Musings, the carpet at Growden Memorial Park is slated to receive a replacement in 14 months. That’ll be a boon not only for your Alaska Goldpanners, but for the high school baseball teams that use the facility for some spring games.
General manager John Lohrke says the surface in place was from the year I graduated high school. I won’t confess when that was, but the crews could have headed home to watch the original airing of “The A-Team” episode with guest star Boy George after a hard day’s work. Or, they could have taken in Tom Cruise in “Top Gun” at the movie theater. Wait… what?
Another tidbit from Pannerville as the Midnight Sun Game approaches: the annual media blitz surrounding the solstice this year includes producers from NBC’s “The Today Show.” They’re looking for an angle to see if they can pull off a visit.
* * *
Was chatting with Army lieutenant/Goldpanners reliever Logan Smith, the West Point graduate who is on active duty at Fort Wainwright. He’s switching from his Army boots into his baseball cleats with an eye toward playing his “Covid year” of ball when his service to our county ends. (The NCAA’s eligibility clock stops for military service and religious missions.)
“Everything had worked out timing-wise until Monday when we had a practice at 3:30 and then I was told the battalion commander wanted to meet with me at 4.”
Those of use who’ve worn the uniform – and even those of you who haven’t – can guess where he was at 1600 hours.
But after throwing the sixth and seventh innings in relief Wednesday before the Panners staged their come-from-behind win in the bottom of the seventh, the infantry officer was carrying the team’s lone win on the mound.
“Yeah, I kind of walked into that,” he said with a grin. We didn’t discuss the insurance run he’d surrendered in the top of the frame.
* * *
Goldpanner Dom Hughes – his walkoff single in the seventh capped Wednesday’s comeback – spotted my burnt orange jacket while I was on field level taking photos Thursday evening. He made sure to point out that his Kansas State Wildcats took two of three from Texas in Manhattan, Kan., this spring.
* * *
Quin Snyder’s selfless resignation as Utah Jazz coach both impresses and doesn’t surprise me.
We were acquaintances during his time with the Austin Toros when I was working on the stat crew. (Those are the people sitting courtside whose use of the NBA’s computer program generates both real-time play-by-play and statistics.)
I was seeking some advice in the wake of having been unceremoniously disposed of as swimming coach at Dallas Highland Park High. The parents weren’t receptive to my ideas that as many people as possible should qualify for state; that if you wanted to be a team captain you needed to come to meets; that if you wanted to take 10 weeks off for physical therapy you could return to the J.V. program, etc.
I asked about his decision to return to coaching after his rough ending at Missouri. For a guy who has a bachelor’s degree, law degree and MBA from Duke, he certainly didn’t have to be coaching and certainly didn’t have to be coaching at the NBA Developmental League level. His Toros team was once kicked out of the rec facility where they were practicing because the City of Austin had reserved that time for the people experiencing homelessness to take showers.
I also had some insight into the degree to which it bothered him when the Texas vs. Missouri game happened to be on before a Toros’ tipoff. He made a comment about how good Texas was that year, then succeeded to be tossed after drawing two more technicals than he had received in three years in Austin.
Like most coaches – and all good coaches – his drive to return was to make people better and be surrounded by people who are the best at what they do who could make him better.
His statement that he believed the team needed a new voice to continue to evolve was perfectly consistent with what he said during that talk.
As for me, I’m thoroughly enjoying being able to interact with coaches and athletes in this role – I’m stealing lessons in sports and lessons in life from them while doing my best to reciprocate the favor by providing them the recognition they deserve.
* * *
Extremely distraught to see that NFL teams are now fining coaches for expressing sociopolitical viewpoints that go against what the media and/or progressive voices believe.
Such is the case in Washington, D.C., where Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was fined $100,000 – officially by head coach Ron Rivera – for questioning why federal authorities are scrutinizing every aspect of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol protest in contrast to those that took place across the country in response to the George Floyd death. Specifically, Del Rio’s tweet was “Would love to understand ‘the whole story’ about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is??? #CommonSense.” followed up by referring to the Capitol protest as a “dust-up.”
It’s also curious that a mere 11 months after finally changing its name from “Redskins”– in the wake of a half-century of complaints from indigenous people – the Washington NFL team is now positioned to be judge, jury and executioner in the determination of what is and what isn’t approved commentary for the way individuals can view the free society in which we all live.
* * *
On a less controversial note, it’s your weekly Dad joke.
Grocery store clerk: Would you like your milk in a bag?
Me: No, it’s easier to pour on cereal when we keep it in the plastic jug.
Gretchen: Oh my God. Just pay and let’s go.