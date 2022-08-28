Flag 0828

Flag football shouldn't just be for girls -- high schools with low enrollments should teach the lessons of life and the lessons of the game in boys' programs.

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

Valdez High School has canceled its football season but never fear, fair Fairbanks readers, because once again I am here to solve the problem, not just for Valdez but for the state of Alaska and the world in general. (Did Trump free Brittney Griner, yet? And are the Goldpanners back in the Alaska League?)

Specifically, Valdez athletic director Todd Wegner cited that low participation numbers, injuries, and that their team consists of predominantly underclassmen as the reason for making the call. No problem there, and kudos to him and the Valdez football staff for putting the health and safety of their youngsters above any other consideration.

