Valdez High School has canceled its football season but never fear, fair Fairbanks readers, because once again I am here to solve the problem, not just for Valdez but for the state of Alaska and the world in general.
Specifically, Valdez athletic director Todd Wegner cited that low participation numbers, injuries, and that their team consists of predominantly underclassmen as the reason for making the call. No problem there, and kudos to him and the Valdez football staff for putting the health and safety of their youngsters above any other consideration.
With that in mind, why don’t the schools in the situations that Valdez and Monroe Catholic (which already had to scrub its season due to low participation) find themselves in field flag football teams?
Now if you’re instantly dismissing flag football as “a girls’ game,” or if you believe high school football is supposed to be 13- through 17-year-old boys emulating the coaching, practices and games as depicted on HBO’s annual “Hard Knocks” NFL training camp visits, then we can just agree to disagree and move forward.
But if we share the belief that hitting and tackling are just a part of a game that also includes effective ball-handling, running, passing and – most importantly – teamwork, then I’m not sure what the opposition would be.
If you haven’t seen North Pole’s Tahnia Guzman using her unmatched speed to cross the field and prevent touchdowns from being scored, and if you haven’t seen the tight spiral that Lathrop’s Sophie Hale throws, and if you haven’t seen the way West Valley’s Zoe Foshee can create holes and pursue quarterbacks, then you haven’t seen the athleticism that is on display in these games.
And again, more importantly, the absolutely essential life lessons high schoolers learn in adjusting to and conquering adversity as well as winning with pride and composure are equally acquired in flag football as they are in the tackle version of the sport.
I have no idea what the logistics would involve, but I would think the youngsters who are being denied the opportunity to play tackle football would enjoy playing football, period. And with the reduced stress on the body, teams that have to travel could probably even play day-night doubleheaders or Friday night and Saturday morning twinbills.
I meant to mention this last week, but West Valley’s Tyriq Luke was a late signee for this fall’s class at Everett Community College in Washington.
Luke averaged 20.5 points per game last season in addition to grabbing four rebounds and making two assists. He even eclipsed the 1,000-point mark during his high school career.
He’ll definitely be on the radar of the area’s top four-year programs as he takes his talents to the junior college level.
