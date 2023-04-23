In an annual rite of passage for spring sports in the Interior, my inbox is quickly filling up with messages from Fairbanks North Star Borough Schools districtwide activities coordinator Steve Zanazzo with event cancellation notices.
A trio of track and field meets and a few early soccer games optimistically scheduled for mid-April were the earliest casualties. Next week’s loss (so far) is the Will Emerson Memorial Baseball Tournament that North Pole was slated to host.
The cancellations echo those from last spring, when a late snow melt had crews chipping away at the ice blocks surrounding the turf soccer fields in late April, hoping to make the conditions safe for players.
The unfortunate impact of the late start — especially for the team sports of baseball, softball and soccer— is that the end dates are still the same. Soccer teams that have yet to play a game will open play at the ASAA State Tournament in 32 days (May 25-27) while baseball and soccer follow a week later (June 1-3).
At the risk of stepping on summer league organization toes — in many cases they bill themselves as being more competitive than high school —this just seems absurd.
Iowa actually plays its entire baseball and softball seasons in the summer, with eighth-graders eligible to play for their high school teams before their fall of enrollment and seniors eligible to play in the summer after they graduate.
The solution doesn’t need to be that extreme —we’d like to see the championships pushed back at least two weeks and preferably a month. Let’s at least give the players on the team a chance to learn everyone’s name, let alone find out what each others’ strengths and weaknesses are as they take to the field with a state title on the line.
The alternative to practicing on the field for spring sports teams is working out in the gym — if you have a gym.
Monroe Catholic did without for a year but the Rams were excited to be able to host middle school volleyball games this week in their new facility that replaced the one lost in March 2022 to a roof collapse under the weight of last year’s snowfall.
Athletic director Frank Ostanik reports there’s still work to be done, likely not being completed until August, but that teams are able to use the new facility.
Is anyone else wondering which of the online gambling sites that advertises during NFL games was used by the four players suspended indefinitely this week for gambling on NFL games.
Obviously the players needed to be removed from the league for their inexcusable offense. But the optics — and now hypocrisy — were at least plausible (if insincere) when the NFL’s position was to view wagering on games as an uncontrollable evil as opposed to a fully embraced profit center.
Speaking of those on the soapbox for social causes in sports, what happens if the San Antonio Spurs — whose coach Greg Popovich is an outspoken gun control advocate — end up picking Alabama’s Brandon Miller — who delivered the gun used in a fatal shooting to its user — in this summer’s draft?
We like Popovich, by the way. His service to the country (an Air Force Academy graduate) absolutely gives him the right to express his views.
Back home in Austin I worked the scorer’s table for the then-Austin Toros. An affiliate of the Spurs, Popovich popped in from time to time to see up-and-comers like Kawhi Leonard play for coaches Quin Snyder and Taylor Jenkins.
My son, 11, at the time, had no interest in competitive basketball but would hang out in the arena, often playing in the bounce house or shooting hoops on the kids’ court, among other activities.
During one game I told him to take a seat behind me with 4:00 to go so we could leave on time. As the game approached its conclusion, I turned back to see him engaged in deep conversation with the Spurs’ coach.
Eventually Mark came up to me and asked, “Why are those people getting his autograph?”
I explained he was the coach of the San Antonio Spurs.
“Oh,” Mark replied. “Is that college or professional?”
The game eventually went into overtime and Popovich departed before I could thank him for babysitting, but I was curious to know what he and my son had talked about.
“Well,” Mark explained. “When the Toros had the ball he told me what they were going to do, and when the other team had the ball he told me what they were going to do. He knew a lot about hasketball.”
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Gretchen: What’s wrong now?
Me: I handed Mommy a glue stick instead of chapstick — and she still isn’t talking to me.
