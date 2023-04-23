Ice

Crews work in late-April 2022 to clear the South Davis playing fields of ice.  

 Daily News Miner File Photo

In an annual rite of passage for spring sports in the Interior, my inbox is quickly filling up with messages from Fairbanks North Star Borough Schools districtwide activities coordinator Steve Zanazzo with event cancellation notices.

A trio of track and field meets and a few early soccer games optimistically scheduled for mid-April were the earliest casualties. Next week’s loss (so far) is the Will Emerson Memorial Baseball Tournament that North Pole was slated to host.

