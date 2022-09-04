Like clockwork, the media went crazy.
The report was a Black student-athlete at Duke and her volleyball teammates were taunted with racial epithets during their 3-1 loss at No. 7 Brigham Young University.
Specifically, Rachel Richardson said the incidents started in the second set when she was serving.
“I heard a very strong, negative racial slur,” Richardson said. “So I served the ball, got through the play. And then the next time I went back to serve, I heard it extremely clear again, but that was the end of the game.”
She identified the fan who had used the slur.
The BYU athletic department went into crisis mode.
They banned the fan.
They secured a high school facility for Duke’s next game, which had been slated for BYU’s arena.
The president and athletic director issued apologies.
Richardson made appearances on the national morning talk shows and shared the humiliating account of what she endured time and time again.
Editorials from the New York Times to the Los Angeles Times condemned what had happened, demanding we acknowledge that we’re still living in a racially divided country and there are still wide swaths of people – in this case the BYU student section – will quietly observe and passively endorse the use of the worst word in the English language.
Except...
Except all evidence indicates it never happened.
I bet you didn’t hear that was the latest development in the story.
Among the elements contributing to this conclusion as presented by BYU police and reported in the Aug. 31 Deseret News (“BYU police report details what happened during BYU-Duke volleyball match”):
n Videotapes with audio were reviewed for hours. No slurs were heard.
n It turns out the fan whom Richardson pointed out as having hurled epithets at her during the second and fourth sets, when she was at the student end of the court, wasn’t in the arena during the second set.
n When he did enter the arena, he was seated next to a BYU campus police officer. Not only did the officer not hear any such vulgarities from the fan who has been banned, but he did not hear any such vulgarities from anyone in the section.
“I told the (BYU) athletic staff that I never heard one racial comment being made,” Police Det. Sgt. Richard Laursen said.
n And all of that is without going into Richardson’s racially divisive social media history.
Furthermore, the fan being accused by a college student who has the privilege of playing volleyball in exchange for a scholarship worth $200,000 over four years turns out to be an individual with special needs.
For those of you thinking, “Oh well. No harm, no foul,” at the mendacity of the Duke player, consider the reputation and subsequent doxing of the fan; the hours spent by BYU officials and police to investigate the claim; the reputation of the institution as a whole, and the fact that the BYU volleyball coach has received death threats in the wake of the incident.
But wait, there’s more.
It’s now trending to cancel athletic events with BYU, an institution based on spreading God’s love. Dawn Staley at South Carolina fell right in line, canceling a women’s basketball game this fall.
“I don’t feel that this is the right time for us to engage in this series,” Staley said from her ivory tower looking down on the wretched souls in the BYU cheering section.
As her story continues to unfold – for now it is still being referred to as “a racial incident for which BYU apologized” in the national media, I would encourage Duke to suspend Richardson from team activities until she apologizes for her false claim and attends counseling to determine why she felt motivated to cry wolf in an area of this country that didn’t need ANY more gasoline poured on the fire.
This should turn out to be, as she said, “a learning experience,” though she is the only one who needs to be enrolled in the course.
* * *
On a MUCH lighter note, Alaska Goldpanner-turned-New York Yankees prospect had an excellent start to his professional career in the Florida Coast League. Excellent as in 11 for 21 with two homers, a triple, a double, seven RBIs, and a walk. He’s struck out five times, and his averages are .524/.545/1.048 in 22 plate appearances.
We’ll keep you posted on his progress.
* * *
While updating the Major League standings and noting that the Washington Nationals, Oakland A’s and Colorado Rockies are all 35-plus games back in the standings, curiosity prompted me to see what the record was for most games back. Best I could find was that among teams no longer in existence it was 84 by the Cleveland Spiders (20-134) behind Brooklyn (101-47) in 1899. Among teams still in the league, the 1906 Boston Braves (49-102) finished 66.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs.
I guess that records safe for this year, but you’ve gotta think the Rockies still have it in ‘em to reach it one of these years.
* * *
Anyone know what channel the Jerry Lewis Telethon is on this weekend?
* * *
Loved the enthusiasm and school spirit at the West Valley vs. Monroe Catholic volleyball game. What say we don’t do the “overrated” cheer, especially when directing it at one specific player?
* * *
Did you see the Olivia Olsen byline in yesterday’s sports section? Proud pop as she watched the West Valley-Wasilla game from Texas.
Reminds me of how Ronald Reagan at WHO in Des Moines, Iowa would get the play-by-play through telegraph and describe what was happening at the ballpark. One time the telegraph line was interrupted during the ninth inning of a close game, so Reagan improvised foul ball after foul ball after foul ball by pitcher Dizzy Dean and batter Augie Galan until the telegraph came back up. When it finally did, Reagan looked at the slip of paper that read “Galan popped out on the first pitch.”
“Not in my game he didn’t,” Reagan said. “He popped out after practically making a career of foul balls.”
* * *
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: Why did the calendar maker get fired?
Mark: Why?
Me: Because he took Labor Day off.
