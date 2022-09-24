I was asked in an email last week why I wasn’t taking a high school football coach to task because he believed “it appropriate to run up the score on everyone without playing his JV players in these games that are less competitive.”
I assured him that wasn’t the case, and that he did indeed have his third-string quarterback in before the end of the first quarter, and that no matter who was playing in the game, there’s not much a coach can do when the opposing coach consistently goes for it on fourth-and-long from their own 20.
But that exchange brings us to a bigger question.
Last week, Kodiak’s football team traveled over 750 miles to Fairbanks for a game that was essentially over in the first 3 minutes. And while we recognize tax dollars are rarely used to provide travel expenses for high school athletic teams in regular-season games, we still speculate that roughly $10,000 was spent for them to make the trip.
On Friday, West Valley’s football team likewise traveled to Kodiak for a game that was essentially over in the first eight minutes. Coach Dave DeVaughn noted that he traveled with roughly 20 fewer athletes than are on the varsity roster. Nonetheless, we’re still going to be confident in our speculation that roughly $10,000 was spent for them to make the trip.
And, this coming Friday, Kodiak will again venture into the Interior to lose to North Pole by somewhere between 35 and 49 points, and again spend another $10,000 to do so.
To summarize – the games are neither competitive nor entertaining. No skills are being developed, except perhaps in the fourth quarter when the Bears faced the second- and third-team players. The biggest challenge for the coaches are to maintain a perception of sportsmanship as opposed to focusing on the primary objective in any athletic endeavor – teaching boys to play the game well.
If this were one school traveling these extreme distances to engage in being blown out on three consecutive weekends, one could argue it’s that school’s problem. But if you look down a list of 80 scores from this year’s Alaska high school football games, you’ll find 30 of those games were decided by 35 or more points.
I don’t know what THE answer is, but I do not that the experts from the Alaska School Activities Association need to acknowledge THE problem.
From there they can consider the plausible alternatives.
n Grouping by competitive history to establish conferences as opposed to relying on school enrollment.
n Reducing the sport at the lower tiers to 8-man (5 on the line of scrimmage, with tight ends eligible to catch passes) or 6-man variants of the game. Eight-man is a popular alternative on the West Coast with Washington (34 schools), Oregon (41 schools) and California (108 schools) fielding teams.
n As we’ve suggested here, flag football as an alternative for the smallest enrollments with the youngest athletes.
n A cap on each school’s annual nonconference travel budget.
Again, I don’t profess to have the answer. But we do see a problem. And as my extensive watching of the sitcom “Mom” has taught me, the first step to getting help is to admit there’s a need for change.
Your Dad Jokes of the Week:
Me: Why did Cinderella get kicked off the football team?
Me: Because she ran away from the ball.
Me: Why was Cinderella’s team bad at football?
Me: Because her coach was a pumpkin.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.