West Valley

West Valley traveled 766 miles to Kodiak this week to win a football game by a score of 41-6. 

 Derek Clarkston/Kodiak Daily Mirror

I was asked in an email last week why I wasn’t taking a high school football coach to task because he believed “it appropriate to run up the score on everyone without playing his JV players in these games that are less competitive.”

I assured him that wasn’t the case, and that he did indeed have his third-string quarterback in before the end of the first quarter, and that no matter who was playing in the game, there’s not much a coach can do when the opposing coach consistently goes for it on fourth-and-long from their own 20.

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.