Cheaters

The Air Force Academy, according to the NCAA, had an unfair advantage in football recruiting. No, really. We’re not making this up. Air Force Academy photograph

I’ve been meaning to muse about this for close to a month now so buckle up, ye blessed readership of the Daily News-Miner sports section. It’s time to savor the scorn, get hot under the collective collar, and prepare to direct our sanctimonious vitriol toward a certain U.S. military academy’s football program in Colorado Springs, Colo., because the cheating scoundrels at the “win games at any cost United States Air Force Academy” have landed themselves on two years of NCAA probation as a result of – get this – recruiting violations committed during the Covid-19 dead period.

That’s right – put the Falcons right along the SMU Mustangs, Texas A&M Aggies and Oklahoma Sooners of the 1980s Pay to Play era. Jimmy Johnson, previously of Miami and Oklahoma State, please have a seat next to Troy Calhoun of the United States Air Force Academy. And while you’re at it, can you set the 2021 First Responders Bowl trophy that came with beating 6-6 Louisville 31-28 over there next to Reggie Bush’s vacated Heisman?

