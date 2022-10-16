I’ve been meaning to muse about this for close to a month now so buckle up, ye blessed readership of the Daily News-Miner sports section. It’s time to savor the scorn, get hot under the collective collar, and prepare to direct our sanctimonious vitriol toward a certain U.S. military academy’s football program in Colorado Springs, Colo., because the cheating scoundrels at the “win games at any cost United States Air Force Academy” have landed themselves on two years of NCAA probation as a result of – get this – recruiting violations committed during the Covid-19 dead period.
That’s right – put the Falcons right along the SMU Mustangs, Texas A&M Aggies and Oklahoma Sooners of the 1980s Pay to Play era. Jimmy Johnson, previously of Miami and Oklahoma State, please have a seat next to Troy Calhoun of the United States Air Force Academy. And while you’re at it, can you set the 2021 First Responders Bowl trophy that came with beating 6-6 Louisville 31-28 over there next to Reggie Bush’s vacated Heisman?
At some point in time, the NCAA is going to run out of ways to make itself look even more incompetent, incapable, incoherent and inconsequential than it already has. My disdain for the governing body of college athletics comes from a long line of personal abuses. It was determined that my participation in a non-scoring, double-distance exhibition meet with Stanford during a combined practice in my brief time at California – and on the eve of the schools’ annual football game – constituted a full year of eligibility. The following spring, some bizarre interpretation of a rule forced a girlfriend of mine from Italy to choose between playing after her birthday – March 23 – in the NCAA basketball tournament and thereby use her senior year of eligibility or sitting out a Sweet 16 game and further competition to be eligible the next season. All of this takes place while the Blue Bloods of the NCAA (I’m still talking to you Kansas basketball) escape punishment when people are literally being sentenced to federal prison for corruption charges between shoe companies, assistant coaches and intermediaries. Arizona’s coach was fired in the same discovery, Oklahoma State served a postseason ban, and Rock Chalk Jayhawk hung another banner.
Common sense would dictate that anyone willing to forgo a traditional college experience to endure the rigors of a military academy followed by a five-year commitment of service to out country could, well, explore those opportunities day or night, any month, any season, in time of war, pandemic, pestilence, plague, etc.
But not in America. Nope. And to be sure it never happens again, Air Force will be – among other penalties – losing the opportunity to host 46 prospective student-athletes on official visits over the next two years; go into an additional four-week period in which it cannot recruit at all this year; lose 44 evaluation days over the next two years; and have its roster size cut by 10 for four years.
To make matters worse – this is what happens when you COOPERATE with the NCAA, whose hired henchman in this case was Akron president Gary Miller, said he “appreciates the parties’ efforts in working collaboratively together to reach agreement on the violations, levels, classifications, and significant and meaningful penalties.”
I would dare the NCAA to try to impose those penalties on an SEC school and see how fast one ends up in a courtroom. But do this to a service academy and forget about there being any result other than yet another concession by one of our nation’s finest academic institutions that it will once again encounter another arbitrary obstacle in trying to compete against 128 schools whose student-athletes don’t choose to pursue their athletic passions while adhering to the strictest daily standards of military discipline.
Before the Air Force news broke, I was already going to call attention to the “timing is everything” department by noting that Louisiana State was likewise placed on a year of NCAA probation because an assistant coach met with a prospect during a “Covid-19 recruiting dead period” and gave him team gear. Such was recruiting in 2020.
(By the way, LSU’s punishment was a $5,000 fine and a ONE-WEEK prohibition in recruiting communication and unofficial visits. Please compare and contrast to the Air Force punishment above.)
Fast forward two years and the University of Texas played host to the nation’s top recruit and latest limb on the Manning family quarterback tree, Arch Manning. The tab for the 48-hour official visit for the high school senior, his parents, and nine other recruits and family members was – drumroll, please – $280,000.
That’s right, and I’ll type it slowly so it can sink in – more than a quarter of a million dollars.
While presumably no “team gear” was provided in the visit, the Longhorns nonetheless secured the services of the five-star recruit with a six-figure visit that included:
- $21,000 in airfare.
- A suite at the Four Seasons Hotel overlooking Lady Bird Lake to the south, the Texas Capitol and University of Texas campus to the north.
- A $29,129 recruit, parent and coaches’ social at TopGolf, a state-of-the-art driving range in North Austin, in addition to a food, dessert and booze (for the parents) tab of $9,497.
- An elaborate photoshoot inside the stadium. Pitstops on the way to the field included a player’s lounge and a barbershop setup. The music on the field was coming from speakers that cost the school $3,359.12 to rent.
- Dinner at III Forks cost $36,900 and the after-dinner soiree racked up a $31,628.75 bill.
- An hour-long dessert cruise on Lady Bird Lake that cost $2,357.50.
And this is why former Texas athletic director DeLoss Dodds, when asked in 1985 if building a new weight room, training room and locker room facility for the football team that cost $12 million was a case of “keeping up with the Joneses” replied, “We are the Joneses.”
As another former teammate from the era reminded me, “We used to get $50 for the weekend to cover the cost of everything a recruit might eat – or drink.”
By the way, Manning verbally committed to Texas despite no doubt learning that he was short-changed during his official visit. The football team spent $310,000 on its next group of recruits the following weekend.
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Mark (watching the attack scene during “Pearl Harbor”): How come all of these sailors jumping into the water are drowning? Don’t you have to swim to join the Navy?
Me: No, that wouldn’t be fair to the other services.
Me: If you had to be able to swim to join the Navy, you’d have to be able to fly to join the Air Force.