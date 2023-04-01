As the clock ticked down on Iowa’s 77-73 win over South Carolina on Friday, nobody really thought Dawn Staley would be capable of graciously exiting women’s college basketball’s grandest stage with a gracious bow to the Hawkeyes and a conciliatory pat on the back for her team, did they?
Of course not.
Put a microphone and a cadré of media in front of the South Carolina coach and — win or lose — she’s going to condemn all those who oppose her, especially the ones who vocally and unabashedly express their race-based opposition to her and her team’s accomplishments, regardless of whether they actually exist.
Somewhere along the line of receiving a free education at one of our nation’s premier colleges (the University of Virginia); being able to earn a living both playing and coaching a kids’ game; and having been selected by her fellow Olympians to represent our nation by carrying the flag into the Olympic Stadium for the opening of the 2004 Games in Athens, Staley has decided that she lives in a country that doesn’t meet her standards. Because making $3.3 million a year in exchange for coaching basketball just reeks of a country that has deprived her of opportunity.
Before we head into this weekend’s absurd ramblings, let us remind you that it was Staley — and Staley alone — who took action against Brigham Young University because of the racial epithets a fan directed toward Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson in August. Only, as it turned out, after poring over video for dozens and dozens of hours and interviewing dozens and dozens of witnesses the person Richardson accused of calling her racial names wasn’t in the arena at the time he allegedly did so.
In the aftermath of the incident, Staley canceled a home-and-home series with BYU. Staley said she did not want to put her players in the situation that she said Richardson had experienced. Nevermind that there’s absolutely no evidence that Richardson experienced anything other than losing a volleyball match.
And then, when told that every finding of the investigation revealed that Richardson’s complaint was nothing more than a hoax, Staley doubled-down.
“Did the young lady come out and say that she apologized for hearing something wrong? Did she come out and say that?” Staley asked rhetorically. “OK, that’s her story. That’s what she’s sticking with. Until she comes out and says that, I’ll be the first to apologize. I’ll be the first to say ‘I’m wrong,’ but that has yet to come out. So, that’s what I’m sticking with.”
In other words, without a confession, there was a crime. Note that Jussie Smollett still claims he was a victim of an attack by random MAGA supporters cruising Chicago streets at 2 a.m. looking for minorities carrying sandwiches and not the bodyguards who have confessed to having been paid in checks by him to do so. By that standard, Staley should be avoiding games in the Windy City.
So fast-forward to Friday night and what could possibly have upset the coach who’s coming off a national title and brought a squad with a 36-0 record to the Final Four and had the national media and basketball world fawning over South Carolina and Aliyah Boston and, well, her?
Apparently Iowa coach Lisa Bluder’s compliment of Staley’s Gamecocks before the game in which she told ESPN that trying to out-rebound them would be akin to “going to a bar fight” was some kind of trigger. Because here’s the giant overreach that Staley came to as a result of Bluder’s choice of words.
“We’re not bar fighters,” Staley said when asked about the narrative surrounding the team. “We’re not thugs. We’re not monkeys. We’re not street fighters. This team exemplifies how you need to approach basketball, on the court and off the court. And I do think that that’s sometimes brought into the game, and it hurts.”
Say what?
Who said anything about thugs? Who said anything about street fighters? Who introduced a racially charged term into the debate?
Well, according to Staley, it was “anonymous members of the press whose words were getting back to her.”
“Some of the people in the media, when you’re gathering in public, you’re saying things about our team and you’re being heard, and it’s being brought back to me,” Staley said. “And these are the people that write nationally for our sport. So you can not like our team. You can not like me.
“But when you say things that you probably should be saying in your home, on the phone or texting out in public and you’re being heard, and you are a national writer for our sport — it just confirms, just confirms, what we already know.
“So don’t judge us by the color of our skin. Judge us by how we approach the game, and you may not like how we play the game. You may not like it. That’s the way we play. That’s the way I coach. I’m not changing.”
OK, let’s try to apply basic logic to break this down.
Staley could have been offended by the term and/or implication of “bar fight.” It would have been taking Bluder’s attempt to compliment the physicality of South Carolina and turning into an inference of a negative implication, but words mean things and you’ll get no argument from me there.
But that’s where Staley’s statement transitions from a legitimate outcry to a classic straw man argument. As in, create a straw man who said all of these outrageous things about you and then refute the claim.
Nobody — except Staley herself — stated or implied that her team was comprised of thugs or street fighters. Certainly nobody called her team “monkeys.” The first to do so would be canceled before the final syllable were uttered as a broadcaster or before the ink dried in the print medium.
And to claim that members of the media covering women’s college basketball are some part of a cabal of racists and sexists has to be the most absurd statement ever uttered in connection to the sport.
First of all, as we all have learned through the recent decades, members of the mainstream media are among the most progressive in our society. There isn’t a study that’s ever been published that showed fewer than 85 percent of those in the workforce self-identify as liberals and/or Democrats.
Secondly, assume somehow a staunch racist/sexist sneaks across enemy lines to embed themselves with those covering women’s basketball and makes a race-based insult about South Carolina’s team to their peers. Do you think for a minute that individual wouldn’t be immediately outed for that comment in the media and in social media?
So what exactly did Staley accomplish with her demand that her team not be judged by the color of their skin, other than remind us all that race is always foremost on her mind?
It reminded us that those who have the most often complain the most.
And it reminded us that while she may be sick of “hearing” things about her program — externally or internally? — because she coaches “some of the best human beings the game has ever had,” those characteristics, sadly, aren’t present in their coach.
* * *
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: What did the squirrel say to the tree when winter was over?
Gretchen: What?
Me: It’s spring time. You must be re-leaved.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.