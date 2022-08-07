KEARNS, UTAH — Baseball season means two things — watching your favorite team and following the pennant chase.
Most fans wake up each morning to check the local paper (OK, it’s 2022, to check online …) and see what their team did the night before, how the team leading or trailing them in the division did the night before, and how many games ahead or behind they are.
If you’re a New York Yankees’ fan, you probably know that the boys in pinstripes are roughly 10 games ahead of Toronto in the American League East. Seattle Mariners’ fans know there’s a gap of 11½ games between them and the first-place Houston Astros in the A.L. West. And even the expanded wild card standings give reason for a routinely disappointed fan of the Los Angeles Angels to know the Halos are just 12 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the quest for the third and final playoff spot. Hey, that could still happen. Right? Right?
That math subsequently narrows down to “Magic Numbers” — how many wins by Team A and losses by Team B are needed to clinch the division crown — as well as peeking into other races to determine homefield advantage for the playoffs.
Baseball fans have been conditioned to follow the standings since Groundhog Day, 1876, when representatives from teams in New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Hartford, Conn., and Louisville, Kentucky, gathered to form what nearly 150 years later is the National League.
And this takes place at all levels of baseball, from the majors to the minors to any league competing for a seasonal title or playoff positioning. It’s how rivalries are built, how attention in the league is developed… it’s just how baseball is.
Except in Alaska.
For decades the Alaska Goldpanners were part of the Alaska Baseball League, a conglomerate of college summer ball teams that played a balanced schedule (ex. six games in Fairbanks, six games at the opponent’s ballpark) with an eye on seeding for the playoff that ultimately led to a spot in the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kansas.
In sports, which is a business, as in any endeavor, things ebb and flow. In one of those ebbs, the Goldpanners reassessed what was needed for survival and transitioned to an independent schedule.
“It was going to be a one- or two-year pause when we took over operations,” Goldpanners general manager John Lohrke said this week from the Marshall Gates World Series in the greater Salt Lake City area. “Everyone knew what our situation was and knew what we needed to do to save the program.”
Because of a global pandemic, that one- or two-year pause was extended by two more years. No worries, right? Literally everyone on Earth understands the disruptions.
Unfortunately, the decisionmakers of the Goldpanners’ former rivals in the ABL seem to have not received the message.
The re-entry fee to the league, voted on in the Goldpanners’ absence, was established at $5,000. A steep fee — think 500 adult admissions to a Panners’ game — but not insurmountable.
The second condition: a 3-2 vote by the presidents of the existing members. Those are the Anchorage Bucs, the Anchorage Glacier Pilots, the Chugiak-Eagle River Chinooks, the Mat-Su Miners and the Peninsula Oilers.
For the time being, the Goldpanners are stuck in a 2-3 hole. Lohrke knows who his allies and adversaries are, and there seems to be no interest among the latter to change the status quo.
In addition to being unfortunate for the Goldpanners and their fans, and even for the ABL fans, the stalemate is incredibly unfortunate for the players who participate in the league. And that’s where I, as a purist of all things in all sports, find the position of the league’s majority members to be reprehensible.
The kids filling roster spots for the Fairbanks’ squad currently travel to Grand Forks, British Columbia and Seattle for away games. No slight to those hosts — the atmosphere of the former is a season highlight and the opportunity to explore Seattle (visit the marketplace, attend a Mariners’ game, play in some excellent ballparks) — but travel to Anchorage and Kenai is significantly less burdensome.
Additionally, the entire league is missing out on sponsorship opportunities that would be easier to pitch if Fairbanks were a part of it. For evidence look no further than Big Dipper Ice Arena where the Ice Dogs in their first-year rivalry with the fledgling North American Hockey League program Anchorage Wolverines already play for the Alaska Airlines Cup.
I don’t think it would be unreasonable for a six-team league with Fairbanks to pitch a sponsorship to the same airline that would include reduced travel costs for the teams flying to Growden Memorial Park. Throw in a sponsorship with Alaska Railroad, and players could get the experience of traveling by rail through the beauty of the state. And that’s without even tapping into the Name, Image and Likeness opportunities that exist for college players since the passage of last year’s legislation. It’s a completely untapped market for the league that, if properly applied, could financially reward players for the time they spend in the Last Frontier.
And then there’s media coverage for the programs themselves. It would be much easier for the television stations and newspapers covering the league teams to exchange reports between Fairbanks and Anchorage, not to mention the national spotlight the Midnight Sun Game would place on one of the ABL teams each June 21.
The Alaska Baseball League announcers’ speculation during the broadcast of the league’s championship game on Monday prompted a flurry of discussion in Goldpanners’ circles that an invitation would be extended.
Not so, according to ABL president and Chinooks’ general manager Chris Beck in an email this week to me.
“To my knowledge, it has not been discussed,” he tersely replied.
I know that over time, these things tend to work themselves out. Eventually leadership within organizations changes or existing leadership realizes a move is financially or otherwise advantageous to them.
Let’s just hope — for the sake of the players on all six teams — that it’s sooner rather than later.
