Tis time to be thankful, so I’ll start with being thankful that as you roll out of bed at 8 a.m. — even though this isn’t a workday but for some reason you’re wide awake — you can turn on the TV to see that there’s already the first of three NFL games on a full hour before the sun is even up. (For extra fun, count the number of times someone refers to the big Thanksgiving event in New York City this morning as the “Macy’s Day Parade.”)

I, of course, am most thankful this year for connecting with the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and the people of the Interior, being able to bring my vision – with your input – into what your daily sports section should be. The positive feedback, both internal and external, has been amazing and I continue to appreciate all of the input (good, bad and otherwise) that I receive.

