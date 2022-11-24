Tis time to be thankful, so I’ll start with being thankful that as you roll out of bed at 8 a.m. — even though this isn’t a workday but for some reason you’re wide awake — you can turn on the TV to see that there’s already the first of three NFL games on a full hour before the sun is even up. (For extra fun, count the number of times someone refers to the big Thanksgiving event in New York City this morning as the “Macy’s Day Parade.”)
I, of course, am most thankful this year for connecting with the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and the people of the Interior, being able to bring my vision – with your input – into what your daily sports section should be. The positive feedback, both internal and external, has been amazing and I continue to appreciate all of the input (good, bad and otherwise) that I receive.
Looking back on the year, the other highlights for which I am thankful include:
- Only needing two attempts to pass my written test and become a licensed Alaskan driver.
- My chat with the official state of Alaska Welcoming Committee in the form of bumping into former Gov. Sarah Palin three weeks into my move.
- That spring high school sports FINALLY started when the snow was cleared from the West Valley H.S. track and the South Davis turf soccer fields.
- The successful baseball (North Pole and Monroe Catholic) and softball seasons (West Valley and North Pole) of the area high schools.
- The high school softball state tournament experience, even if some of the girls’ cheers are STILL bouncing around in my head six months later.
- Going on the Riverboat Discovery cruise and having a chance to meet David Monson and see the kennel operations alongside the Chena River.
- Following the speedy Daniel Abramowicz as he won state and then took the Midnight Sun Run in the final 100 meters. Daniel’s University of San Francisco cross-country team was sixth at the West Coast Conference championships. His time of 24 minutes, 28.1 seconds counted as the No. 42 finish, the second-fastest on his squad. He went on to compete at the NCAA Regionals this month.
- Seeing the enthusiasm of Melanie Nussbaumer and her family at her solstice 10k triumph.
- Being able to literally follow sporting events around the clock for a 24-hour period on June 22.
- My first experience with the World Eskimo Indian Games and the Senior Games, the latter of which I am planning an extensive, in-depth feature on next summer by virtue of seeing from the inside how each sport works.
- Getting to know the Alaska Goldpanners and see them following their dreams. It’s infuriating that the Alaska Baseball League is playing political games that make things more difficult for the players in both Fairbanks and Anchorage and their fans, but things will eventually be resolved.
- The Midnight Sun Game. What a blessing to be a part of that history.
- Witnessing the dominance of Lathrop’s football and flag football teams and seeing the selflessness within both squads that made it so easy to hope for their success.
- Seeing the incredible improvement of two teams this fall – North Pole football and West Valley volleyball. The difference from Game One to their playoff finales make these two teams ones to watch next season.
- Being able to provide North Pole’s baseball coach and Patriots supporters the chance to explain what actually occurred in that incredibly unfortunate situation and – hopefully – offer those in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District some insight into how their incomplete investigation and poor communication adversely impact the students at North Pole High.
- For drivers who are patient when they see me sliding around at 8 mph in my little Hyundai Kona. Yes, there’s definitely a Texas license plate holder on the back of my car.
- Having Bob Eley’s experience and expertise to cover the icy sport with the flat ball that’s no so popular in Texas – and daughter/remote correspondent Olivia Olsen who has quickly learned more about the sport than I know to pick up the slack when he’s not available.
- Being welcomed into the broadcast booths by Bruce Czeh and Gero von Dehn to discuss sports, Alaska and my vision for the Daily News-Miner sports section.
- Having a wife who has a tremendous disdain for the cold but will nonetheless be visiting next month. This time she’s bringing the youngest, who wants to look into spending her remaining years of college as an Alaska Fairbanks Nanook.
- And, finally, having a Dallas Cowboys team that’s at least looking like a playoff candidate (through noon today, at least) and a Texas Longhorns team that at No. 24 in the AP poll and No. 23 in the CFP rankings is the undisputed best 7-4 team in the country. In typical Longhorn fashion, by this time next year we’ll either be grateful we’re going to the Big 12 Championship or grateful there’s a new coaching search on.
Happy Thanksgiving. I hope your list of things for which to be grateful — in and out of the sporting life — is also a lengthy one.
Your special World Cup edition Dad Joke of the Midweek:
Me: Mark, these Greenpeace people haven’t stopped calling since the U.S. match on Monday?
Mark: Greenpeace? Why would they care about soccer?
Me: Because they’re huge supporters of Wales.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.