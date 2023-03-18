Logo

Our Saturdays start, in earnest, at 3 p.m. because our Fridays, routinely, end at 3 a.m. No, as a coworker once suggested, I’m not hanging out at the I-House across the street from the international global world headquarters of the Daily News-Miner. Instead I put together most of Sunday’s scoreboard and the trio of pages at the back of the section late Friday night/early Saturday morning because, well, artificial intelligence hasn’t come through for us yet.

After watching the last two minutes of Arkansas knocking off Kansas — I had that in my bracket based on extrapolating Jayhawks’ two losses to Texas in March — we make our way north of the Fortress of Solitude and sit down to see how the hockey conference tournaments are going. 