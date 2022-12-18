We seek solace in saying it’s always darkest before dawn — even if that’s officially 10:56 a.m. here in the Interior - — but darned if last week wasn’t an example of it sometimes being brightest before sundown (again, officially 2:39 p.m. on my weather app.)
The news of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach being rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Jackson, Miss., for a “personal health issue” was perplexing. It was only after TMZ, of all sources, revealed it was a heart attack and that he was in critical condition that the gravity of the situation became known. Eventually, the family released the prognosis that The Coach Who Changed The Way College Football Is Played had transitioned off of life support and into a hospice setting.
As a Texas fan I had watched with curiosity as Leach worked to master the earlier innovation of the run-and-shoot that had taken the University of Houston into national prominence. Leach never replicated that success -— the closest he got was with Texas Tech in 2004 when the Red Raiders, Oklahoma and Texas ended up in a three-way tie for the Big 12 South title. Oklahoma won a controversial tiebreaker and ended up losing the Cotton Bowl to Ole Miss. On the other hand, there were a number of times when I felt Leach’s unnecessary gambles hurt his team’s chances to wins.
Ultimately, his tenure at Texas Tech wasn’t determined by wins and losses but by the helicopter parenting of ESPN’s Craig James, who objected in the forum available only to him to be critical of Leach’s handling of James’ son, Adam. He went on to have success with Washington State and Mississippi State, but in a world where what is right outweighed what is wrong, he should have had the opportunity to continue building Texas Tech football into a national contender.
The other news of the week actually involved a coach who did build Texas Tech into a national contender, albeit in basketball.
Texas was right to lure Chris Beard from Lubbock after the former had lost to a team called Abilene Christian in the NCAA Tournament and the latter had led the Red Raiders to an overtime loss in the national championship game.
So everything was humming along beautifully in Austin with a new arena being packed for wins over Gonzaga and Creighton and a 7-1 record with a lone loss in New York City to Illinois in a nationally televised affair and the next thing we know we’re reading the police blotter that has Beard’s name prominently displayed upon it.
If you didn’t catch the story, Beard is facing felony charges stemming from a physical altercation with his fiancée of three years. Allegations include that he slapped the eyeglasses of her face, bit her, and choked her for approximately five seconds. Beard has entered a not guilty plea, and his attorney has stated that Beard never should have been arrested and that the complainant did not wish to pursue charges.
Regardless of what occurs in the legal process that ensues -— and in the absence of some type of miraculous revision of the police report to indicate that none of the alleged activity took place -— it is apparent that Beard has coached his last basketball game at any level.
The University of Texas’ top administrators and a bevy of lawyers no doubt spent most of Monday -—pressed because the Longhorns had a home game with Rice that night -— crossing every “t” and dotting every “i” on Beard’s notification of suspension without pay from his seven-year, $5 million contract.
And with that, I spent much of Monday pondering what could have been so infuriating that a man who was living his dream -— coaching a group of student-athletes he had recruited to the highest level at the school where he had been a student and started his coaching career as a student assistant -— lost his bearing and surrendered it all in a moment of absolute indiscretion.
Coaching — thankfully -— has evolved as a profession in which there is no room whatsoever for anyone engaged in such a lapse, no matter how momentary it is. Likewise, we as a society have evolved to refuse to tolerate domestic violence. If you don’t believe me, take a look at some old “Adam-12” episodes from the last 1960s and early 1970s in which female victims of spousal abuse are asked if they (or their abusers) have somewhere else they can stay for the night while their tempers settle.
Regardless, it’s a sad final chapter for Beard. In contrast, I began seeing social media posts from my friends in the women’s basketball community lamenting the loss of former U.S. Olympic team and UCLA coach Billie Moore. In this era, we assume that U.S. women’s basketball has always been a dominant force. But some research revealed that in the first women’s Olympiad in which women’s basketball was a sport -— 1976 in Munich -— the U.S. finished as silver medalists among six teams with a 3-2 record, losing to Japan 84-71 and to the Soviet Union 112-77.
For more on Moore’s legacy, there’s a piece on B4 that details some of the battles she waged on behalf of women.
Accompanying that piece is an explanation of why women’s professional sports salaries, including in the WNBA vs. the NBA, are so small.
I have a dear friend and former Texas teammate who won Olympic gold in 2000 and just started working for an organization whose goal is to level salaries in professional sports. In my view, it’s going to either succeed through the unlikely ability to expand the audience for women’s sports or succeed through the ability to leverage pressures akin to socialism upon sports organizations.
The first incident of this happening is in the U.S. women’s soccer team’s ability to benefit from the U.S. men’s soccer team’s performance at the World Cup. Even though there are zero elements from women’s soccer impacting the men’s team’s 1-0-2 record in pool play, they receive half of the $13 million in prize money the men earned for their play.
There’s a simple reason why the men’s World Cup offers $440 million in prize money as opposed to the $42 million in prize money awarded in the women’s tournament. It’s the number of people watching, and the number of advertisers paying to have their products and services promoted during the event.
I’m always curious as to how many of those who advocate for higher salaries in women’s athletics watch women’s athletics on a regular basis. If they did, this debate would be resolved very quickly.
The NCAA Division II college football playoffs came to an end with the Ferris State beating the Colorado School of Mines 41-14. When I first saw that I was surprised there was an entire university dedicated to the advancement of silent performance art in parks and theaters, let alone that they’d be good at football.
I can’t wait to see how Deion Sanders does in his first season at Colorado. I absolutely love how he shook things up in his first players’ meeting. Instead of stroking the egos of a bunch that had just finished 1-11 he explained that most of their services would no longer be needed. If they weren’t willing to commit to being the best -— and weren’t ready to fight for their positions against the top talent that he plans to bring in -— then they were free to hit the transfer portal and find a new place to play.
There’s no guarantee he’ll win at the Division I level, but it’s definitely going to be interesting to watch.
Maybe an unpopular opinion, but I think the NCAA made a mistake in giving a full year of extra eligibility to University of Virginia football seniors whose last two games were canceled due to the on-campus death of three of their teammates.
The entire organizational motto is that it’s preparing student-athletes for careers in something other than sports. To that end, life is full of tragic events that impact young people. I’m not sure why this is an appropriate remedy for missing two football games.
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: How does Santa feel when he gets stuck in a chimney?