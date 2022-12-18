Leach

Mike Leach died this week at age 61.

We seek solace in saying it’s always darkest before dawn — even if that’s officially 10:56 a.m. here in the Interior - — but darned if last week wasn’t an example of it sometimes being brightest before sundown (again, officially 2:39 p.m. on my weather app.)

The news of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach being rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Jackson, Miss., for a “personal health issue” was perplexing. It was only after TMZ, of all sources, revealed it was a heart attack and that he was in critical condition that the gravity of the situation became known. Eventually, the family released the prognosis that The Coach Who Changed The Way College Football Is Played had transitioned off of life support and into a hospice setting. 

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.