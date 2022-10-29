In high school, my dear friend Nora had an affinity for hating things.. During our senior, I tried to track the number of things she hated, ranging from “Austin traffic” to “our expletive expletive perverted pre-calculus teacher.” My favorite item on the list was Item No. 38 – “Thirty-seven things.” A classmate had asked us what I was doing; I told her I was writing down a list of things Nora had proclaimed she hated; Nora looked at the list and said, “Oh, wow. I hate 37 things.”
My list is nowhere near as comprehensive, but here are 10 things that have gotten under my skin this fall.
1) Wendy’s using the revocation of Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy to sell burgers. The trophy was taken away because he cheated. Decisions he made meant he was not eligible for the award as an amateur athlete. “Yeah, but he earned it on the field, and nothing he took in illicit payments affected the way he played,” the argument goes. It doesn’t matter. He knowingly took benefits not available to other amateur athletes and therefore he rightfully lost the award.
2) Being told I’m supposed to be outraged that the NBA’s two highest-paid mascots the Denver Nuggets’ rocky and Atlanta’s Harry the Hawk, earn more than $600,000 a year, which is more than the highest-paid WNBA players. (Arike Ogunbowale and Jewel Loyd at $248,000.)
First of all, the salaries include work performed away from the arena. If you want Rocky to come to your company picnic or ribbon-cutting for your appliance store, the standard rate is $750 an hour. If you want to have Rocky come to a birthday party, it would cost you $400 for a 30-minute visit.
Second of all, it’s free-market capitalism that sets these wages. If you want women’s basketball players to get paid more, you need to convince your friends to watch their games and buy the products they advertise.
3) Living in a state where I could (but don’t) spend my hard-earned money (or even money I earn for being a sports editor) on having marijuana delivered to my door but not being able to place a $10 bet on the Cowboys to beat the Chicago Bears by 9.5 points this morning.
4) College football beyond two overtimes. There’s nothing wrong with a tie – especially now that the reason for eliminating ties (deciding who the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation are) has been negated by an about-to-be 12-team playoff.
5) That the Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5. I was captivated by Showtime in my teen years, mainly because I (like Joey, the red-headed kid in “Airplane!” thought Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the greatest. I don’t follow the NBA all-that-closely now, but seeing the legendary franchise that once outscored my second-favorite team, the Sacramento Kings, 40-4 in the first quarter sitting in the cellar of the NBA Western Conference just doesn’t feel right.
6) My head is spinning because if a game is played anywhere in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska Airlines owns the naming rights to it. Any interest in sponsoring my apartment? How about the Alaska Airlines Living Room I’m Never In With The Treadmill I Still Can’t Get To Work?
7) Firing college football coaches in midseason. I know — I’m naive. I still think that college athletics are about teaching life lessons like perseverance when it’s really about one thing and one thing only: money. I remember how shocked we were in the sports department of the Columbus (Ga.) Ledger-Enquirer when Arkansas fired Jack Crowe one game (i.e. one loss to The Citadel) into the 1992 season. Now there seems to be a weekly casualty. I’d imagine by the time you read this, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin is the latest on this list.
8) Speaking of Columbus, Georgia… my sports editor then is now a television news guy. His name is Chuck Williams, and 10 days or so ago he was one of the moderators for the Georgia gubernatorial debate. I know this because I saw Tucker Carlson refer to him as “a fat tub of Jell-O”; “Chuck Williams…. if that’s his real name”; and “this Stacy Abrams throne-sniffer.” The irony is Chuck and I used to have daily discussions about what Rush Limbaugh had said. And while he’s moved somewhat to the left since then, he certainly wasn’t sucking up to Abrams with his debate question. Anyway, I certainly hated hearing my friend disparaged in such a way, but it says infinitely more about the Fox News host than it did Chuck.
9) That a week after looking like a College Football Playoff contender in beating Texas, the Oklahoma State Cowboys have rolled over and played dead at Kansas State. It’s 38-0 as I type, and the Wildcats look like they want to reach half-a-hundred.
10) And finally, that this weekend marks the anniversary of the death of the best friends I ever made through swimming. She and I met in 1983 at Junior Nationals in Industry Hills, Calif. – the pool where Rodney Dangerfield does his triple-lindy in “Back to School” – and I remained friends with her and her twin sister through high school, college and real life. She wasn’t one of the hundreds of thousands of victims of Covid, but one of the hundreds of thousands of victims of the Covid lockdown. As her sister said this week, “Let us keep all the fun-loving memories clearest and dearest to our hearts.”
And now, your Dad Joke of the Week:
(Well, your second Dad Joke of the Week because Elon Musk walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink and saying “Let that sink in” is the ultimate, $44 billion Dad Joke.)
In honor of Halloween, it’s the joke Heidi shared for Mike and Sulley’s Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor at DisneyWorld.
Heidi: How does Mickey Mouse’s girlfriend drive Mickey’s nephews to soccer practice?
