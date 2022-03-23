Several Iditarod mushers were honored with awards during the 2022 banquet. Some awards were performance-based – such as the first team to McGrath or the first to the halfway point – while others were based on sportsmanship or dog care. Winners of the awards are nominated by their fellow mushers.
Eventual Iditarod 2022 champion Brent Sass, who dominated the second half of the race – took five awards back home to Eureka. Sass received the GCI Dorothy G. Page Halfway Award, the Lakefront Anchorage First Musher to the Yukon Award, the Bristol Bay Native Corporation First Fish Award, the Ryan Air Gold Coast Award and the Northrim Bank Achieve More Award.
Additionally, Sass’s lead dogs, Slater and Morello, won the City of Nome Lolly Medley Memorial Golden Harness Award, which honors an outstanding lead dog or dogs.
The other performance-based award went to Aaron Burmeister of Nome and Nenana. Burmeister received the Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Alaska Award for being the first racer to reach McGrath.
The Rookie of the Year Award, which goes to the musher who finished the highest in his or her first race, went to Hanna Lyrek of Norway. Lyrek, who finished 19th, was also the youngest musher in the Iditarod, at 22 years old.
Dan Kaduce of Chatanika earned the Leonhard Seppala Humanitarian Award. The award is given to the musher who demonstrates “outstanding dog care while remaining competitive.” Kaduce, who finished fourth, was the only musher to complete the race with all 14 dogs.
Chad Stoddard received the Most Improved Musher Award
Travis Beals took home the Donlin Gold Sportsmanship Award. Stoddard improved by 20 places in the 2022 race; he finished 23rd in 2021 and third in this year’s race.
The Most Inspirational Musher Award went to Matthew Failor. The Willow musher finished his ninth Iditarod in 30th position.
The Northern Air Cargo Herbie Nayokpuk Memorial Award went to Martin Buser. Buser, a four time champion, was selected by race staff and officials as the musher who best emulates the spirit of Herbie Nayokpuk, a northwestern Alaska musher who was known as the “Shishmaref Cannonball.”
The Red Lantern award went to Apayauq Reitan of Kaktovik. Reitan finished in last place, completing the race late Saturday night in 13 days, 8 hours, 39 minutes and 13 seconds.