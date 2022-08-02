KEARNS, UTAH – The last thing on Marty Munoz’s mind when he steps up to the plate is a home run.
That the Alaska Goldpanners’ shortstop stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 155 pounds is testament to that. So is the fact that he has only cleared the fence once this summer – back on July 13 against the Inland Pirates. There were 61 at bats before then; 44 after.
So as he stood at the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning with his team trailing by three runs, and having just watched Caleb Millikan and Blake Hiraki walk to start the inning, the only thing on his mind was making contact.
“It was early, and I am just always trying to focus on line drives, or the middle of the field,” the sophomore from California Baptist University said.
But somehow he launched a fastball from Idaho Catch starter Spencer Schweer high into right-center field. Aided by a soft breeze on a warm and sunny Utah afternoon, it ever-so-gently settle landed just beyond the fence in right-center.
The game was suddenly tied, momentum had absolutely followed his swing into the Goldpanners’ dugout, and Alaska was on its way to an 8-6 win in its opening game in the Marshall Gates World Series.
“I wasn’t worried at all,” Munoz said. “These guys have scored so many runs and come back in so many games I knew we were going to win this game.”
The sentiment might not have been shared early on by those in attendance, and especially by those in the Catch dugout.
Matt de Merets, a right-hander who just finished his freshman year at Concordia University Irvine and who was making his Goldpanners debut, opened the second inning with back-to-back walks before getting a swinging strikeout. But Idaho’s Malik Harris then singled to take a 1-0 lead.
Peyton Hines followed with a drive to right field where Brock Kleszcz slipped on the wet field, allowing two runs to score. After another strikeout, leadoff hitter Ethan Gardner popped a ball up in the infield that was lost by Tate Shimao. It dropped, allowing a fourth run to score, before de Merets alertly threw to first base to enable Cole Alexander to apply the tag as Gardner had rounded the base, thereby stopping the bleeding.
Striking back quickly has been a frequent occurrence for the Goldpanners as they've won 14 of their last 16 games. Such was the case Tuesday, as they had two on and one out when Munoz came up for his first at-bat in the bottom of the inning.
He drove the ball deep to the wall in right-center, allowing Alexander. to score But Millikan and Hiraki got their signals mixed and both ended up at third base, where Hiraki was eventually tagged out. Millikan should have raced home for the second run. Likewise, Dominick Hughes followed with a fly ball to center that would have been more than deep enough to score Hiraki to cut the lead to 4-3. Instead, it remained a 4-1 game.
De Merets benefited from a nicely turned 6-4-3 double play (Munoz to Millikan to Alexander) to end the third and struck out the last two batters he faced to end the fourth.
Kaden Hogan came on in the fifth for what was essentially the start of a new, five-inning game. After allowing just one walk and a fielder’s choice in the top of the fifth, he was quickly staked to a two-run lead. Matthew Pinal led off the bottom of the inning by crushing the first pitch he saw far beyond the right field wall. Alexander then singled and scored on a groundout by Hiraki.
“With so many innings left in the game I really didn’t feel any pressure,” said Hogan, a junior from UC Davis. “The lead helped, but it’s all about throwing strikes and moving on.”
In the sixth inning Brock Rudy, who had an unusually quiet afternoon going 0-for-4, chalked up an RBI as Hughes came home on a 6-4-3 double play to stretch the lead to 7-4.
The last threat by the Catch came in the seventh inning when Hunter Gattis reached on an error and Jack Shuard followed with a homerun off of Ethan Remmers. With the lead down to 7-6, he retired the next five batters before Nolan Meredith locked up the game in the ninth with two deep fly balls that Hughes handled in center and a swinging strikeout.
Alaska picked up an insurance run in the eighth when Kleszcz led off with a double and came home on a double by Hiraki.
Now 1-0 in pool play, the Goldpanners will take on the Gameday Angels of Parker, Colorado, today at 2:30 p.m. (Alaska Daylight Time.) The game will be streamed via Pannervision on YouTube.
