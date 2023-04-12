Largen 0413

Coach Erik Largen led the Nanooks to a 22-10-2 record in 2022-23 and a No. 15 ranking in the Pairwise standings. 

 UAF File Photo

In the wake of leading the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team to an end of the season 15ht-place ranking in the Pairwise standings, coach Erik Largen has been rewarded with a five-year contract extension. 

"We still have things we want to accomplish as a program," Largen said. "It has been an honor to lead this program and I look forward to building on the great traditions of Nanooks hockey both on and off the ice."

