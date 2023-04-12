In the wake of leading the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team to an end of the season 15ht-place ranking in the Pairwise standings, coach Erik Largen has been rewarded with a five-year contract extension.
"We still have things we want to accomplish as a program," Largen said. "It has been an honor to lead this program and I look forward to building on the great traditions of Nanooks hockey both on and off the ice."
Largen, 36, was considered for multiple national coach of the year awards after turning around a Nanooks program that had been 0-36-8 in the two seasons before the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered the doors in 2021-22. Additionally, he had to do so by constructing a team — and a schedule — as an independent program in NCAA Div. I.
"Erik has shown that his incredible dedication and vision for the future of Alaska Nanooks hockey will pave our path to success for years to come," Nanooks athletics director Dr. Brock Anundson said in a statement. "Under Erik's guidance, the program has risen to one of the top-ranked teams in the NCAA. I know with Erik at the helm, we will continue to solidify the championship culture he has put in place."
Last season, UAF jumped to a 14-18-2 before this season saw them climb as high as No. 11 in the Pairwise standings, the metrics used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee to select 16 teams for postseason play. While they ended the season at 22-10-2 and No. 15 in the rankings, the were bumped out of the tournament by two lower-ranked teams (Canisius and Colgate) that secured automatic bids by winning their conference tournaments.
"That's definitely a part of (deciding to stay)," Largen said Wednesday evening. "We want to be able to win, and that's ultimately what coaches are judged for, but there are a lot of other things beyond winning that make our university special and provide opportunities for our players on campus."
The Nanooks' success also made Largen a candidate for several head coaching openings in the Lower 48, most notably Minnesota State University in Mankato.
"You always take phone calls and listen to the other end," Largen said. "That's part of coaching. But ultimately this was the best situation for our family."
Largen and his wife, Anna, have 20-month-old twin boys and a daughter who will turn 5 next month.
Largen had previously signed a four-year extension in July 2022. This extension will keep him in Fairbanks through the end of the 2028 season with a base salary of $200,000 for the 2023-24 season.
It also provides for a raise for assistant coach Chris Brown to $120,000 per year and ensures the program will support the new NCAA staffing limit of three full-time assistants is met, though the second assistant will be a 12-month appointment with the third a 10-month appointment.
His contact also includes provisions for the team's equipment manager, head trainer, strength and conditioning coach; and director of hockey operations. Hockey-specific positions will be created for a part-time strength and conditioning coach and part-time assistant sports information director.
In addition to bonuses for team academic performance and athletic achievement, there is a buyout clause that another school seeking to hire Largen away from UAF would have to pay as much as $400,000 following next season. The buyout decreases by $100,000 each year.
