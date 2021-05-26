After getting out to a less than stellar start to the season, the Monroe Catholic Rams’ softball team has been quite impressive these past few weeks.
Monday night, they stayed hot.
Monroe faced off against the Hutchison Hawks in a Monday night double header and came away with the sweep. The Rams took game one in five innings by a score of 9-0 and took game two in four innings by a score of 20-6.
Delaney Ott was as sensational as always in the circle as she collected wins in both games. Ott threw a five inning no-hitter in game one while striking out 13 batters and struck out 11 in game two.
Miranda Wilkerson got the scoring started in game one after taking home on an errant throw to third on a pick-off attempt to make it 1-0 Rams. Isa Stewart and Casey Elterman each scored on back-to-back Wild Pitches to make it a 3-0 game in the first. After going through the whole lineup, Wilkerson went up to bat again and collected and RBI single to score Brityn Ward and make it a 4-0 game after just one inning of play.
In the second inning, Elterman made it home on an RBI from Ott and Ward added a run to the board to make it 6-0 thanks to a Wild Pitch. The scoring continued in the fourth inning when Cate Atchison’s RBI single scored both Ward and Ott to make it 8-0.
The final run of the game came when Kaleigh DeLeon was walked with the bases loaded to score Wilkerson.
In game two, both teams managed to get runs on the board, but Monroe got the better result again.
Stewart got the scoring started for the Rams in that game when her RBI single scored Wilkerson and later scored herself on an error. Elterman also made it home on an error while Ward and Ott later scored on separate Wild Pitches. DeLeon put one on the board thanks to a passed ball. Cate Atchison later scored on a passed ball while Sam Atchison scored on an RBI ground out from Myana Rojas. Just like that, Monroe was up 8-0.
The Hawks wouldn’t allow themselves to be shut out again, however, as Jayda Russell’s two-run RBI triple scored Paytin Taylor and Reighley Dean to make it 8-2 after one full inning of play.
The Rams kept it going in the second inning, however, starting with Elterman who scored on a Wild Pitch. DeLeon’s RBI single later scored Ward before Sam Atchison’s RBI ground out scored DeLeon and Cate Atchison made it home the same play on a throwing error. An RBI ground out by Rojas scored Sam Atchsion and made the score 13-2 Monroe Catholic.
The Hawks kept fighting as they scored three runs in the bottom of the second, ending the scoring when Taylor’s RBI double scored Dean to make it a 13-5 game.
Monroe’s offense kept rolling, though, as Stewart sent Wilkerson home on an RBI single in the third. Stewart later scored on a bad pick-off throw before Ott’s RBI ground out scored Kenady Ward. DeLeon later scored on a Wild Pitch to make the score 17-5.
After Hutchison couldn’t add another run in the bottom of the third, the Rams got their last three scores of the day in the top of the fourth. Ott was walked with the bases loaded to score Wilkerson, DeLeon was walked after to score Stewart, and Cate Atchison was walked to score Kenady Ward and give the Rams 20 runs for the day.
Hutchison scored on Wild Pitch in the final inning to give the game it’s final score.
“Hutchison has had a rough season,” said Monroe head coach Joe Ribar. “Coach Sam (Yvonne) has a number of new players and they have struggled with their pitching. We have been in the same situation many times over the years and we know how it feels. I am glad to see that her players have kept a positive attitude and continue to play hard.”
Hutchison will play North Pole on Wednesday while Monroe had their senior night on Tuesday in a game that ended after press time.
