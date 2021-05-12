The Monroe Catholic Rams hadn’t won since their first game of the season. The Hutchison Hawks hadn’t won this season at all. Both teams were itching for a win Monday night, and the Rams ended up getting to scratch it.
Shaun Conwell struck out 12 batters, Jack Mavencamp went 3-for-4 with 3 runs, and Monroe Catholic ended a three-game slide with a 7-3 victory over the Hawks at Hutchison High School Monday night. The Hawks are still seeking their first win of the year.
Things were scoreless after one inning of play when the Rams got on the board with Jonathan Swank’s RBI groundout to make it 1-0. Malakai Taylor-Oates’ sacrifice scored Mavencamp later in the inning and Monroe took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the second.
After both teams failed to score in the third inning, Taylor-Oates collected an RBI single to score Mavencamp and stretch the lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning. The Rams added runs in the fifth and sixth innings to make it a 5-0 game.
In the bottom of the sixth, however, the Hawks started threatening. Landon Bicknell Long’s RBI groundout scored Cooper Irinaga with two outs on the board before Kyle Banning’s RBI single scored Cody Banning the next play and make it 5-2 Monroe.
The Rams added some insurance in the top of the 7th, beginning with Swank’s RBI single to score Ole Peterson to make it a 6-2 game. The Rams added another run to make it 7-2 heading into the last half inning of play.
Dominic Niva managed a triple at the first at-bat of the inning for the Hawks and scored the next play on a dropped third strike, but that was all Hutchison could manage as they lost the game and continue to search for that elusive first win.
Hutchison will get another opportunity for their first win on Wednesday when they host North Pole at 6 p.m. Monroe will look to start a winning streak on Friday when they play Lathrop at Growden at 6 p.m.
