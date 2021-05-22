In the movie A League of Their Own, Tom Hanks famously said, “there’s no crying in baseball.”
There may not be crying, but apparently there is tying in baseball.
The Lathrop Malemutes and Monroe Catholic Rams faced off in a double header Thursday evening. The second game was a decisive 16-7 victory for Monroe, but the first game ended in a rare 13-13 tie. Both games were non-conference and it was the first game of a double-header, likely explaining the rare event.
The first game saw Jonathan Swank of Monroe and Jagan Nautiyal face off on the mound with each of them picking up seven strike outs. Nautiyal gave up six earned runs while Swank surrendered four. Ole Petersen surrendered one earned run in relief for Monroe while all other runs by both teams were unearned.
Offensively, Swank (2-for-3, 1 run) and Shaun Conwell (2-for-4, 3 runs, 3 RBI’s) led the way for the Rams with Aden Sadler adding 3 RBI’s and Miles Fowler scoring 3 runs. Fletcher Burnett was outstanding for Lathrop as he went 4-for-4 with 2 runs and 4 RBI’s. Nautiyal was 2-for-4 with 1 run and 2 RBI’s, Thomas Forquer and Ayden Accola each scored 3 runs, and Faolua Lucas Malaepule batted in three runs.
Lathrop got out to a 5-2 lead before Monroe went ahead 6-5 in the bottom of the third. The Malemutes then went up 9-6 in the top of the fourth, but the Rams answered back in tying it up 9-9 in the bottom of the inning. The Rams went up 13-9 after five innings, but Lathrop added four runs in the top of the sixth resulting in a tie game.
The second game was explosive offensively, but Monroe had the better day in taking the 16-7 victory. Gabe Angaiak got the win on the mound as he struck out nine batters while surrendering six earned runs on eight hits. John Haas took the loss for Lathrop as he gave up seven hits and seven earned runs with just two K’s.
Offensively, Sadler led the way for the Rams in going 3-for-4 with 3 runs and 2 RBI’s while Angaiak went 2-for-5 with 2 runs and 1 RBI. Tommy Bast had a strong day as well, going 1-for-2 with 3 runs and
2 RBI’s. Nathan Hoop (2-for-4, 1 run) and Nautiyal (2-for-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI) led the way for Lathrop while Lukas Vore added 2 RBI’s of his own.
Monroe got off to a 5-3 lead after one inning that grew to 7-4 after two. After Lathrop got within 7-6 through three innings, the Rams went up 11-6 in the fourth and never looked back. They led 13-7 after the fifth and added their final three runs in the sixth. Lathrop committed seven errors in the game.
Monroe played Hutchison on Friday in a game that ended after press time and Lathrop plays Hutchison Saturday in a double header at Hutch beginning at noon.
