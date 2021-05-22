The Monroe Catholic Rams were supposed to play the Ben Eielson Ravens in a boys soccer game with Eielson playing coed due to roster numbers. The Rams opted to go coed for the game themselves to make things a bit more competitive.
Even with that choice, the Rams still came away with the 10-0 victory.
Eielson was without three players due to injury. Monroe coach John Mayer said the choice to go coed for the game was for the boys and girls teams to have a last game before state while avoiding injury.
Mayer says the boys will take just 11 boys to the state tournament next week, meaning they will have no subs, while there will be 13 girls traveling. As such, the Rams rested their best players gave a chunk of playing time to eighth graders as they will be ineligible to play at state. Mayer says the team is looking forward to playing next week.
Eielson was just happy to have a season after two years without soccer.
A scoring recap was unavailable for this game. Monroe will find out their state tournament schedule sometime this weekend.
