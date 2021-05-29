Monroe girls drop playoff opener to Soldotna 9-0

This year marked the first time in over a decade that the Monroe Catholic Rams were able to field both a boys team and a girls team. Due to the way things are structured, coed teams are required to play against the boys and other coed teams. Thusly, this is the first year in over a decade that we’ve seen Monroe Catholic compete against other girls teams. Making it to the DII State Tournament knowing all of that is a highly respectable achievement.
Unfortunately for the Lady Rams of Monroe, Thursday showed that they were a team who hadn’t played non-coed soccer in quite some time.
Monroe fell behind early and never got caught up as they dropped their playoff opener 9-0 to Soldotna in the DII quarterfinals at Service High School Thursday night. The loss sends the Rams to the consolation bracket.
Again, credit the Lady Rams for making it as far as they did. Sometimes, youth and inexperience shows up when you least want it to.
“They played well,” said head coach John Mayer. “Kaleigh Deleon was player of the game.”
As a result of the loss, Monroe went on to face Grace in the consolation bracket on Friday. That game ended after press time.
