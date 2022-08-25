MCHS WVHS VB 0825b

Jane Menard (No. 13) of Monroe Catholic goes up for a kill during the Rams’ 3-1 win over West Valley on Wednesday evening. BELOW: Sophia Stepovich (right) talks with Cayla Hernandez between sets as Avayah Brown-Crumm awaits the serve. photos by jeff Olsen / Daily News Miner

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News Miner

The raucous Monroe Catholic High School student section was simply stating what those watching in the gym and on the court were already aware of.

“You can’t stop her,” they chanted in unison. “You can’t stop her.”

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.