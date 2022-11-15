Ott 1115

Delaney Ott, with her parents Kelly and Alvin, signed Monday to attend Dominican University. Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

The prospect of spending the next four years studying psychology and playing volleyball on a campus just 17 miles from New York City has Monroe Catholic High School senior Delaney Ott’s eyes as wide as Manhattan itself.

“I wanted to move out of Alaska and I connected with (Dominican University) coach (Patrick Ernst) at a camp and I’m so excited about being in New York,” Ott said during her national letter of intent signing ceremony on Monday night. The event was held just three days after returning from the Class 3A State Tournament in Anchorage, where she helped her Rams to a 2-2 finish.

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.