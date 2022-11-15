The prospect of spending the next four years studying psychology and playing volleyball on a campus just 17 miles from New York City has Monroe Catholic High School senior Delaney Ott’s eyes as wide as Manhattan itself.
“I wanted to move out of Alaska and I connected with (Dominican University) coach (Patrick Ernst) at a camp and I’m so excited about being in New York,” Ott said during her national letter of intent signing ceremony on Monday night. The event was held just three days after returning from the Class 3A State Tournament in Anchorage, where she helped her Rams to a 2-2 finish.
The next step — persuading her parents, Alvin and Kelly to get onboard with her plan — took a bit of work. But with relatives in Connecticut she was able to convince them she would be well taken care of.
Ott, along with fellow seniors Sophia Stepovich, Naomi Pfister and Jane Menard, helped the Rams to 23 overall wins, an 8-2 Aurora Conference record, and a runner-up finish at the conference tournament this year. Monroe fell to nemesis Valdez in Friday’s elimination round at the ASAA Tournament in Anchorage.”
“I just want to thank my teammates, Coach O (Dave Obermeyer), my other coaches and the group at (club team) Elevate,” Ott said in reflecting on those who have aided her journey to this point.
While not a primary consideration, Ott said transitioning from a Catholic high school to a Catholic college will be an added benefit for her.
Dominican competes in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference in the NCAA’s Division II. The Chargers, in their third year under Ernst, are on the upswing, finishing 9-9 in conference play and 9-19 overall in both 2021 and 2022 following a combined nine wins during the four previous seasons.
