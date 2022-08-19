Monroe Catholic High School graduate Isaac Garcia is returning home as a member of the University of Alaska Fairbanks basketball team.
He returns to Fairbanks after spending two seasons with the Peninsula College Pirates.
“He had an outstanding high school career under Head Coach Frank Ostanik learning and understanding the game,” coach Greg Sparling said. “At Peninsula under head coach Donald Rollman, he was able to excel in his role as their top defender.”
Garcia was the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in the North Region last season. He played in 25 games, starting 22, while scoring 5 points per game on 33 shooting from the field.
He also grabbed 2.8 rebounds, had 1.1 assists and averaged one steal per game.
As a high school junior in 2019, Garcia was named to the Class 3A All-State Tournament team as the Rams finished fourth in Alaska. His senior season was canceled due to Covid-19.
Garcia is the seventh newcomer who will be featured on Sparling’s roster for the upcoming season. After winning the Great Northwest Athletic Conference as the No. 10 seed, the Nanooks won two NCAA Tournament games before falling to Chico State 70-52 in the West Region final.
UAF will host a pair of scrimmages on Oct. 28-29 with the Seattle Mountaineers at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium. The Nanooks will officially open the season against Hawaii Pacific University on Nov. 11 in Honolulu.
