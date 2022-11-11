Monroe Catholic High School opened Alaska State Volleyball Tournament play with a thrilling five-set victory that was every bit as close as the score indicated.
The Rams, runners-up in the Aurora Conference, beat Barrow, the Western Conference Champions, 23-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-15, 15-12 in their Thursday morning Class 3A match.
Sophia Stepovich led the team in kills, while Delaney Ott was consistently setting the attack for her.
The Whalers fell to 22-19-1 with the loss, while the Rams’ victory sent them up against tournament favorite Sitka. The Wolves, who entered the afternoon’s match with a 35-15-4 record and a Southeast Conference championship, swept Monroe 25-15, 25-10, 25-16.
That drops the Rams (22-19-3 overall) into the losers’ bracket, where they will await this morning’s winner between Houston and Nome-Beltz. Houston was swept by Aurora Conference champion Valdez on Thursday, while Nome-Beltz fell to Kenai Central.
The Rams will play at 3:15 p.m.
Also playing in an elimination game today will be Lathrop, which fell in four sets to South Anchorage in Class 4A play.
Player of the Match TT Tagovailoa had a pair of spikes to set up set point in the opening frame for the Malemutes, which went Lathrop’s way on a South Anchorage attack error for a 27-25 win.
The second set was equally close early, with the teams tied at 20-20 before the Wolverines ran off the final five points to capture the set and even the match.
Lathrop (23-11-4) appeared poised to reclaim the lead in the third set with a 17-14 advantage, but couldn’t muster another point until they trailed 23-17. The Malemutes picked up three more points from that stage but still fell 25-20.
Showing perseverance when they easily could have folded, Lathrop rallied from down 7-1 and 8-3 to tie the fourth set at 10 on a pair of Tagovailoa kills. The Malemutes jumped out to a 15-10 lead from that point with solid front-line play by Ruby Tansy and Shania Lowe, but again the Wolverines found the answer. This time they scored nine of the next 12 points to go up 20-19 and closed out the match with a 25-22 win.
The Malemutes drop down to the losers’ bracket for an 11:45 a.m. game against Thunder Mountain. The Falcons (32-7-4) took the first set against Colony 25-16 before dropping the next three 25-20, 28-26 and 25-18.