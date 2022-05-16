Monroe Catholic’s Joshua Swank (No. 13) steals third base while Hawks’ third baseman Ryan Young awaits the throw from home during the Rams’ 6-3 win over Hutchison High School on Monday night at Growden Field.
Swank also threw 3⅔ innings in relief, giving up one hit while striking out five. Gabe Angaiak opened the game on the mound for Monroe, pitching 3⅓ innings before he reached his pitch count limit.
Hutchison starting pitcher Cody Banning likewise had an excellent outing, allowing just one earned run on four hits while striking out eight through five innings.
Ian Carlson led the charge for the Hawks at the plate, going 2 for 3 with an RBI.