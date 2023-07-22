Monroe Football

News-Miner Photo

Monroe Catholic’s Tyler Moore runs the ball against Redington on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

 Hart Pisani/News-Miner

Frank Ostanik, the athletic director for Monroe Catholic High School, informed the News-Miner by way of text message that the school does not plan on fielding a football team this coming school year.

As of press time today the News-Miner was not able to secure any more information.

