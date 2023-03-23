Rams 0324

Monroe Catholic's Sophia Stepovich (No. 1) and the Rams' defense converges on a Mt. Edgecumbe player in Thursday's state semifinal game. 

 Jeff Olsen / For the Daily News-Miner

ANCHORAGE – Few teams that score just two points in the second quarter will be able to make their opponent hit three crucial free throws in the final 39.8 seconds of the game to seal a win, but such was the case for the Monroe Catholic High School girls Wednesday afternoon in their Class 3A ASAA State Basketball Tournament semifinal.

And while the Rams ultimately dropped into Saturday’s third-place game with a 40-35 loss to Mt. Edgecumbe, they certainly earned kudos for battling back after falling behind by 10 at the half.