ANCHORAGE – Few teams that score just two points in the second quarter will be able to make their opponent hit three crucial free throws in the final 39.8 seconds of the game to seal a win, but such was the case for the Monroe Catholic High School girls Wednesday afternoon in their Class 3A ASAA State Basketball Tournament semifinal.
And while the Rams ultimately dropped into Saturday’s third-place game with a 40-35 loss to Mt. Edgecumbe, they certainly earned kudos for battling back after falling behind by 10 at the half.
“Scoring has been a struggle for us in our losses,” Monroe Catholic coach Frank Ostanik said. “In the six games we’ve lost it’s been a big challenge, but we’re never lacking spirit and the girls kept competing even though we came up a little short.”
What was a 12-11 Rams lead in the first quarter – featuring a pair of 3-pointers by senior guard Margaret Zaverl to open the game – unraveled in the second quarter. By the time Tatyana Snowden followed a miss by Shannel Kovalsky there were just 25 seconds left in the period and the Braves held a 24-14 lead.
“Our goal is to get a good shot,” Ostanik said. “Even the best shooters are going to miss half the shots they take. But when we miss shots, we tend to become more hesitant to shoot.”
Though their defense stiffened and held Mt. Edgecumbe to just seven points in the third quarter, the Rams could again only manage six. The outside shooters seemed reluctant to take shots and consistent efforts to push the ball into the post resulted in turnover after turnover.
Down 12 with 6 minutes to play, the Rams began a 7-2 run to cut their deficit to 34-27 on an Isabella Bond 3-pointer. Miranda Wilkerson continued the comeback effort with a floater in the lane and a 3-pointer with 1:19 to play, drawing the Rams within 37-32.
While Mt. Edgecumbe only hit two of the next six free throws after intentional fouls, a key steal by Kathy Jones and a missed 3-pointer prevented the Rams from getting closer. When Zaverl finally hit a 3-pointer to make it a 39-35 game, there were just 15.9 seconds left.
Bessie Williams closed out the win for the Braves by hitting one of two free throws with 11.1 seconds to play.
Sophomore forward Shannel Kovalski, who earned player of the game honors, had six points while Zaverl led the Rams with nine.
Monroe Catholic will play for third place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. against Barrow, which fell 61-50 to Grace Christian Thursday night.
“We have one more opportunity to be on the court as a team,” Ostanik said. “So our journey is not over.”