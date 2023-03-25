MCHS girls 0326

Monroe Catholic's Shannel Kolvalsky skies to put up two points in the Rams' Class 3A ASAA State Tournament third-place game win over Barrow on Saturday, 

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

          ANCHORAGE – Miranda Wilkerson had 14 points and Shannel Kovalsky added 10 as the Monroe Catholic High School girls’ basketball team beat Barrow 38-29 at the Alaska Airlines Center on Saturday morning to secure a third-place finish in Class 3A of the ASAA State Basketball Tournament.

          “This was a big deal,” coach Frank Ostanik said. “We’re trying to get to the championship level that our boys program is at, and we needed this feeling of finishing third to get ready to build through what will be a very important offseason.”