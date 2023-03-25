ANCHORAGE – Miranda Wilkerson had 14 points and Shannel Kovalsky added 10 as the Monroe Catholic High School girls’ basketball team beat Barrow 38-29 at the Alaska Airlines Center on Saturday morning to secure a third-place finish in Class 3A of the ASAA State Basketball Tournament.
“This was a big deal,” coach Frank Ostanik said. “We’re trying to get to the championship level that our boys program is at, and we needed this feeling of finishing third to get ready to build through what will be a very important offseason.”
The Rams (23-6) jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter, including an opening 3-pointer by Miranda Wilkerson and another in the final 30 seconds by Margaret Zaverl.
“They weren’t ready for our pressure,” Ostanik said. “Saturday morning games are won by the team who’s more excited to play, and I could tell when I came over from the boys’ game that our girls were excited.”
The Whalers used a 7-2 run in the second period to draw within five points before Kovalsky hit a reverse layup off a missed shot and a short jumper from inside in the final 90 seconds of the half to put Monroe Catholic back up 18-9.
Taking an 11-point lead into the final period, Ostanik eventually slowed the game’s pace down to a crawl, his girls working the ball around the perimeter for almost a minute and a half before the Whalers realized they would have to foul if they hoped to get a chance at the offensive end. As it was, the final period ended with each team scoring just six points.
Kiara Burnell had 11 points to lead Barrow, who finished the season at 13-9.