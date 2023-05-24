Monroe Catholic scored at will against the Hutchison High Varsity on Monday. Monroe's team scored four runs in the first inning and five runs in the second and were never headed off. Monroe walked off the field with a 18-5 victory.
Most Popular
Articles
- West Valley's Alex Emmers leads track and fielders at regional meet
- Local adult baseball teams recruiting future stars
- Qualifying athletes gearing up for state track meet at Palmer
- West Valley soccer star Jacee Chaffey signs letter of intent to play for Coe College
- Ethan Clifford's smoking bat leads Patriots over the Hawks 26-0
- Wolfpack bests Malamutes 16-6 in home win
- Lathrop Malamutes clip the wings of the Hutchison Hawks, 19-1
- Hutchison prevails over Delta on walk-off single
- North Pole Varsity outduels Monroe Catholic on the diamond, 6-1
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.