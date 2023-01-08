Monroe Catholic’s defensive pressure turned into five fast-break opportunities at the offensive end as the Rams built a 10-point halftime lead en route to a 55-35 win over Ketchikan in the final game of the Mt. McKinley Bank Invitational at Lathrop High School on Saturday.
Monroe Catholic ended the tournament on a high note, winning its last two games including a 57-36 victory late Friday night over Soldotna.
Grace Christian’s boys emerged on top in the field with a 3-0 record, comprised of wins over Monroe (55-39), Ketchikan (65-49) and Soldotna (62-37).
On the girls’ side, Monroe Catholic and Lathrop both ended the weekend with 2-1 records after the Rams beat the Malemutes 43-29 Saturday afternoon.
Shannel Kovalsky and Maggie Zaverl scored 13 points each for the Rams, while Amy Pilon led the Malemutes with nine points.
Grace Christian’s girls also finished the tournament with a 2-1 record, topping Soldotna 57-29 on Saturday afternoon.
