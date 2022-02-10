The Monroe Catholic Rams Boys Basketball Team (10-3) went on the road to defeat the Hutchison Hawks. The Rams built a half time lead of 35-14 and cruised to a 58-32 non-conference victory. The Rams were led by Trevor Mahler who had 16 points, all in the first half and Stephan Felix who knocked down three shots from beyond the arc and finished with 11 points.
The Hawks were led by Senior Ryan Young who finished with 14 points and Evan Moss who chipped in seven points. The Hawks will play West Valley on Thursday while the Rams will head to Valdez for the Elks Basketball Tournament.
The Monroe Catholic Rams Girls Basketball Team traveled to Hutchison for a conference match up. The Rams (9-1, 4-0) won by a final score of 56-17. The Rams were led by junior Isa Stewarts 12 points and nine a piece, from the sophomore tandem of Tatiana Snowden and Miranda Wilkerson. Nine different players scored for the Rams, who built a 34-8 half time lead.
The Hawks were led by Kayla Clarks 8 points.