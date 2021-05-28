Monroe boys fall 9-2 in opening round of state tournament

This year marked the first time in over a decade that Monroe Catholic was able to field separate boys and girls soccer teams. The fact that both the boys and girls were able to qualify for the DII State Tournament is a testament to the hard work they put forth. Unfortunately, for the boys anyway, the trip to Anchorage ended as quickly as it began.
The Rams fell behind early and couldn’t recover as their quest for the DII Boys State title ended with a 9-2 loss to Thunder Mountain in the quarterfinals at Eagle River High School Thursday afternoon.
The Rams fell behind 4-0 in the early going of the game. They did manage to get two goals. Jase McCullough scored the first and picked up the assist on the second goal which came from Evan Puryear. Monroe used Wes Grahek and Oliver Pender in the net. According to head coach John Mayer, Grahek made at least a dozen saves while Pender had eight. Mayer also said McCullough won player of the game.
“We had no subs and that just hurt us as Thunder Mountain had 11 subs,” Mayer said. “The guys played their hearts out and did not let up.”
The Rams season isn’t over yet. They’ll play in the DII consolation bracket on Friday at West Anchorage High School at 9 a.m. Still, they can finish no higher than third place this season.
After all the effort it took just for them to field an individual boys team, however, that’s something to celebrate.
