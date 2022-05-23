Monroe Catholic struck for 11 runs in the fourth inning en route to a 21-6 win over Hutchison on Monday evening at West Valley High School.
Miles Fowler drove in seven runs on two hits for the Rams, while Gabe Angaiak was 4-for-4 and crossed home plate five times and Joshua Swank (3-for-3 with 4 RBI) also scored five runs.
Landon Bicknell-Long paced the Hawks’ offense with two RBI on a 1-for-3 night.
SOFTBALL
NORTH POLE 15-16, HUTCHISON 0-0: Grace Sikorski was 2-for-2 with four RBI to pace the Patriots in a three-inning shutout over Hutchison in the first game of a doubleheader.
Sierra Howard pitched all three innings for North Pole while going 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBI.
In the nightcap, Sikorski matched her plate performance from the first game while Keirra O’Connor and Brooklyn Kerleis added two RBI each.
Danika Dawley pitched the second game for the Patriots, giving up three hits while striking out four.
DELTA 17-20, EIELSON 1-2: The Huskies evened their season record at 12-12-1 overall and 5-3 in the Mid Alaska Conference with a doubleheader sweep.