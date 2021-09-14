The football game between Monroe Catholic and Barrow High previously scheduled for Saturday in Utqiagvik has been canceled due to Covid-19 issues at the school. At this time, there are no plans to fill that date with a new opponent by the Rams, and the game against Barrow will not be made up.
Monroe Catholic Athletic Director Frank Ostanik confirmed the cancellation to the News-Miner.
Barrow High announced via their daily Facebook bulletin on Sept. 3 that they and all other Utqiagvik schools would be closing and remain closed through Sept. 21 in order to “help contain the spread of the virus and protect our students.” As such, the school is unable to compete this week.
With this recent development, there have now been seven football games involving Fairbanks area schools that have been canceled or postponed due to Covid-related reasons. This will be week six of the regular season.
The season began with West Valley having to cancel their season opener due to multiple positive tests on the team. Week two saw Eielson’s game canceled due to their opponent (the Seward Seahawks) having positive Covid tests.
In week three, North Pole was forced to cancel their road game against Eagle River due to a positive Covid-19 test and contact tracing. The Patriots were supposed to play Lathrop in week four, but that game was rescheduled for Sept. 25 in order to allow North Pole more time to practice upon return. West Valley had to cancel their game against Chugiak that same week due to injuries and contact tracing, though no additional positive tests turned up.
Then, North Pole’s game against Kodiak was scrapped due to two positive tests on Kodiak’s team. North Pole head coach Mike Hollett said that because the match with Kodiak is a conference game, he was hopeful they’d still be able to play. An update for that game will be provided when there is one.
Monroe was off last week on a previously scheduled bye. For now, Lathrop will host Kodiak at 5 p.m. Saturday while North Pole will visit West Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.
