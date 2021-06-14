The Alaska Goldpanners announced via email Monday afternoon that their game against the San Diego Waves has been canceled. No reason was provided for the cancellation.
“Tonight’s game between the Goldpanners and San Diego Waves has been cancelled, and a makeup date has not been set,” read the email. “Tonight’s game between the OC Riptide and Bercovich 35 has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. This is a developing situation, and we will provide further details as they are available. Thank you for your patience.”
The game was originally scheduled to be played at 8 p.m. Monday evening. There was no rain or lightning in the area. When asked if the rest of the week’s schedule would be impacted by the cancellation, a team official stated that they were unsure.
Goldpanners general manager John Lohrke declined to comment directly on the situation.
The Goldpanners are currently 5-4 on the season. They have won four in a row, including their first two home games in Fairbanks in two years before dropping their last two games. Their most recent outing was Sunday afternoon, a 14-6 loss to Berkovich 35. A box score of that game was not available at press time.
The annual Midnight Sun game, as of now, is still scheduled to take place June 21 starting at 10 p.m. Last year’s game was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
