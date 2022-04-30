The Fairbanks Ice Dogs are facing a win or the season is over situation this afternoon in Cloquet, Minnesota.
After winning the first two games of their North American Hockey League Midwest Division semifinal series in Fairbanks, the Ice Dogs’ potent offense has disappeared as they suffered their second-straight loss to the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.
The Ice Dogs, who scored 10 goals in the first two wins, have only scored once since a four-goal outburst in the second period of Game 2.
They suffered a 3-0 loss to the Wilderness in Game 4 Saturday night. That enabled the Wilderness to tie the series at two games apiece and force a fifth and deciding game at 2 p.m. Alaska time today in Cloquet.
Minnesota won Game 3 by a 4-1 score on Friday night and the Wilderness have outscored the Ice Dogs 7-1 in the two games in Minnesota. That 7-1 margin is the same score the Ice Dogs won by in Game 2.
“What it all comes down to one game, winner take all,” said Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison. “We stole Game 1 with a shorthanded goal in overtime and we deserved to win Game 2,” Allison said. “They deserved to win last night and got shorthanded goals to win this one tonight.”
As has been the case in all four games of the series, the key factors have been goaltending and special teams.
Minnesota goalie Matthew Smith was especially strong again on Saturday night.He stopped all 31 shots that he faced to record a rare NAHL postseason shutout.
“I thought we played a real good game tonight,” Allison said. “We had several great scoring opportunities and for the most part played well defensively. We just couldn’t get the puck to go in the net.”
After a scoreless first period, Minnesota scored the only goal it needed at 9:43 of the second period when Ethan Wolthers put the puck past Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves while the Wilderness were one man short.
Hargraves turned in another outstanding performance with 34 saves on the night.
Calvin Knight added a shorthanded goal for the Wilderness at 8:48 of the third and Gunnar Thoreson scored into an empty net at 18:43 to complete the Minnesota scoring.
The winner of this afternoon’s game advances to the Midwest Division Finals against the Anchorage Wolverines, who swept the Springfield Jr. Blues last weekend in Springfield, Illinois.
Fairbanks would host the first two games of that series —most likely Friday and Saturday night — should they beat the Wilderness today.