For adults seeking competition on the court, there’s the open division.
For youths seeking to test their skills, there are boys and girls ninth- through 12th-grade divisions; girls and boys sixth- through eighth-grade brackets; and a combined division for third- through fifth-grade boys and girls.
Essentially, the Midnight Sun 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament starting next Saturday, June 18, at 11 a.m. will have something for everybody.
Taking place on First Avenue, there are cash prizes of $500 for the first-place team in the open division with the runners-up earning $250.
The event will also celebrate two icons of Alaska basketball.
Two-time state player of the year Kamaka Hepa will be on hand. After three seasons at the University of Texas, the former Barrow Whalers standout will be entering his second and final season at the University of Hawaii ths fall.
Also being recognized is the 20th anniversary of the University of Alaska Fairbanks winning the Top of the World Tournament, the only time the host team emerged on top of the eight-team Division I field in the annual November event.
For registration information, visit www.Level UpAk.com.