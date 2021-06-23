It was a strong year for the Mid-Alaska Conference in softball this year. Monroe Catholic overcame a slow start to nearly reach the playoffs late in the season, Delta Junction was one of the best teams in the state during the regular season, and North Pole overcame a number of hurdles to reach the state title game.
On Monday, the individuals of the MAC softball season were given their due recognition.
The MAC unveiled their annual All-Conference softball team on Monday. With the MAC being composed of four Fairbanks area teams (Delta, Monroe, North Pole, and Hutchison), every member of the team represented Fairbanks.
The Lady Patriots, who finished DII runner-ups this season, had four players selected to the team. Lylah Murrah, who was named to the All-Tournament team as well, made it as a shortstop/pitcher. Sierra Howard was selected as a pitcher/3rd base, Grace Sikorski made it as a centerfielder, and Alicia Guzman earned a spot as a catcher/2nd base.
The Huskies had three players make the team. Catcher Emily Bevard, pitcher Alysaa Hooten, and shortstop/pitcher Jocelyn Williams were the three selections from Delta Junction.
Finally, Monroe Catholic had two players earn All-Conference honors. Pitcher Delaney Ott and catcher Casey Elterman were both selected to the team to represent the Lady Rams.
Hutchison didn’t have any players selected to the team.
