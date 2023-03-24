Lathrop

ANCHORAGE — The message from the Lathrop coach David Stewart’s staff to the team, including junior guard Jayda George who fought to score five of the Malemutes’ final seven points during Friday’s game, was a simple one.

“Keep your chin up,” they were told – not a difficult task considering this was their third trip in a row to the ASAA State Basketball Tournament, including a runner-up finish in 2021.