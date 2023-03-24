ANCHORAGE — The message from the Lathrop coach David Stewart’s staff to the team, including junior guard Jayda George who fought to score five of the Malemutes’ final seven points during Friday’s game, was a simple one.
“Keep your chin up,” they were told – not a difficult task considering this was their third trip in a row to the ASAA State Basketball Tournament, including a runner-up finish in 2021.
Despite being eliminated in the second round with a 50-42 loss to Juneau-Douglas, Lathrop showed tremendous fight in the second half after falling behind by 11 points early in the second quarter.
The Mid-Alaska Conference champion Malemutes’ season comes to an end at 17-12, as will the careers of seniors TT Tagovailoa, Amy Pilon, Ashlyn Parduhn and Rylie Martin.
Against the 17-13 Crimson Bears, teams must pick their poison. One can try double-teaming their towering upper-class combination of 6-foot-2 senior Ashlynn Laudert and 6-1 junior Mila Hargrave inside. But in doing so, that frees up senior guard Skylar Tuckwood, a deadly shooter from the outside.
That balanced attack saw the Bears’ use their height advantage to score nine points while grabbing 15 rebounds inside while seven of 14 shots from 3-point range.
Pilon sparked the Malemutes’ offense early with five points in the opening quarter while Nevaeh Moreland fed George for a back-door layup to make it 9-7 with 3:32 to go.
But momentum shifted as the Bears closed out the period with a 3-0 run, including a buzzer-beating putback by Hargrave, and then opened the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers and six more points in the paint to outscore the Malemutes 12-7 en route a 10-point lead.
The third quarter saw Tagovailoa, who held been held scoreless in the first half on two missed 3-pointers, take charge with 12 points. That included three makes from behind the arc and a trip to the line when she was fouled while attempting a fourth.
But anytime the Malemutes’ were able to cut their deficit to five – and they did so three times in the second half – Juneau Douglas responded with timely 3-pointers. The first was by Kiyara Milelr with 5:10 to play in the third quarter, the second by Gwen Nizich with 4:21 left in the third, and the third by Tuckwood at the 4:01 mark of the final period.
From there, the Crimson Bears hit four of six free throws down the stretch to close out the win. Juneau Douglas will play Thunder Mountain this morning at 10:30 for the consolation title.