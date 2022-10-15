UAF hockey 1015

UAF junior Eriks Zohovs (No. 10) battles for position with Michigan Tech’s Ryland Mosley during the Nanooks’ 6-2 loss Friday at the Carlson Center. Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

The Michigan Tech Huskies could do no wrong against the Alaska Nanooks on Friday night at the Carlson Center.

The Huskies scored on four of their first six shots on goal to chase Alaska senior goaltender Matt Radomsky at the 8:59 mark of the second period and Michigan Tech went on to register a 6-2 victory to sweep the two-game college hockey series.