The Michigan Tech Huskies could do no wrong against the Alaska Nanooks on Friday night at the Carlson Center.
The Huskies scored on four of their first six shots on goal to chase Alaska senior goaltender Matt Radomsky at the 8:59 mark of the second period and Michigan Tech went on to register a 6-2 victory to sweep the two-game college hockey series.
At the time Radomsky was replaced by sophomore Daniel Allin, the Nanooks had a 17-6 advantage in shots. As was the case in Thursday night’s 2-0 loss to the Huskies, the Nanooks had a hard time solving Michigan Tech goaltender Blake Pietila.
Pietila earned his second straight victory with a 23-save performance.
“I’m extremely disappointed because we played good hockey for most of the series but Michigan Tech is a consistent team and they took advantage of everything we gave them,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said in a postgame press conference.
“We’re not going to be a team that’s going to score five or six goals a game, so we have to get our three goals and play a lot better defensively,” Largen said. “Tonight we just weren’t detailed enough and they took advantage of it.”
The loss dropped the Nanooks to 2-3-1 on the season with the next eight games on the road. Alaska opens the first portion of that stretch with games on Oct. 21 and 23 at the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks.
“We’ve got to get back to our foundation and play much better defensively,” Largen said. “We’ll learn from these losses and I think they guys will respond.”
Matt Koethe and Harrison Israels accounted for the Nanooks goals on Friday night. Both goals came in the second period.
Koethe deflected a Garrett Pyke slap shot into the net at the 2:24 mark to cut Michigan Tech’s lead to 2-1. Pyke earned the only assist on the goal. Israels netted a power-play goal at 18:57, but by that time the
Huskies had a 5-1 lead. TJ Lloyd and Brady Risk earned assists.
Six different Michigan Tech players scored goals against Radomsky and Allin. Most of those goals came on odd-man breaks, breakaways or when the Huskies had several players right in front of the Nanooks’ goalie.
The Nanooks dominated most of the first period, until the Huskies Jake Crespi put the puck in the net at the 16:20 mark.
Brett Thorne gave Michigan Tech (2-1) a 2-0 lead early in the second period a little more than a minute before Koethe put the Nanooks on the scoreboard for the first time in the series.
The Huskies took control when Trevor Russell and Logan Pietila scored goals a little more than 2 minutes apart. Russell’s goal came at 6:43 and Pietila’s score chased Radomsky at 8:59.
Parker Saretsky gave the Huskies a 5-1 lead at 13:39 of the middle stanza.
Michigan Tech’s Jack Works scored the lone goal of the third period.