Nolan Meredith gave the Alaska Goldpanners some desperately needed relief in the starting pitchers’ role and Tate Shimao had a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth in a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Studs at the University of Puget Sound field in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday night.
Meredith put together the longest stretch for a Panners starter in recent memory — certainly since before the Midnight Sun Game — going five innings while allowing no runs and just two hits and a walk. He struck out two and faced just two batters over the minimum.
Steven Vazquez was almost equally effective in relief, going four innings while allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five.
Vazquez found trouble almost immediately in the sixth, though with good cause. Facing Chris Schuchart, a Diablo Valley College freshman who had a .324 average in school and .404 average this summer for the Studs, he gave up an RBI double with one out.
He also gave up another RBI double in the eighth, this time with Paul Smith connecting.
A Schuchart flyout to center and an alert Panners’ defense to double up Smith between second and third ended that threat.
The Panners scored in the sixth with Rafael Flores reaching first on an error that allowed Brock Rudy to score.
Trailing 2-1 entering the ninth, Cole Alexander singled with one out and stole second base. Matthew Pinal advanced Alexander to third on a groundout,
second base. Matthew Pinal advanced Alexander to third on a groundout, and scored when Caleb Millikan singled to right field with two out on an 0-2 pitch to keep the Goldpanners alive.
Millikan then moved to second on a wild pitch by Cameron Hale, Shimao, who will be a freshman at USC this fall, took a 2-1 pitch and singled to right, driving in Millikan and capping the Goldpanners’ rally.
Alaska’s comeback negated a solid start by Studs pitcher Bryce Foster, who gave four hits and one walk in five scoreless innings while striking out three.
Devin Macwatters also had a solid night for Seattle, giving up just one run on three hits while fanning one Goldpanner batter.
The Goldpanners have two more games in Tacoma — seeking to even the score against the Everett Merchants after Thursday’s 13-5 loss at 10 a.m. today before playing the Studs Sunday at noon.
Having beaten the Studs Tuesday evening 7-3, Sunday’s game is particularly important for Alaska. Should they lose, they will have gone sweepless in Seattle.
