Goldpanners assistant coach Carlos Gonzales joined the team for his first season on the Frontier this summer after spending much of the rest of his life in the Golden State.

Gonzales enjoyed a collegiate career at Cypress College but was forced to retire after being struck with a line drive to his temple during a game. Now the pitching coach at his alma mater in Cypress, California, Gonzales, like many of the Goldpanners players, expanded his role with new reps over the summer.