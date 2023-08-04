Goldpanners assistant coach Carlos Gonzales joined the team for his first season on the Frontier this summer after spending much of the rest of his life in the Golden State.
Gonzales enjoyed a collegiate career at Cypress College but was forced to retire after being struck with a line drive to his temple during a game. Now the pitching coach at his alma mater in Cypress, California, Gonzales, like many of the Goldpanners players, expanded his role with new reps over the summer.
“I was really fortunate to have Carlos and Jack Gonzales {no relation} as assistant coaches,” Goldpanners manager Bret Lachemann said. “Carlos was really like an associate head coach. We lost so many players for different reasons whether injuries or they had to go home, and Carlos filled those spots immediately. He even had to find an opponent at last minute’s notice.”
As he’s worn many different hats for the Panners throughout the season, Gonzales has earned just as many titles and nicknames. One of them, among a number of others displayed on duct tape banners over his desk, is “The Mayor,” for his ability to get along with players and the public.
Fittingly, when asked about the goals for the summer, Gonzales was quick to list helping players improve their skills without losing sight of having fun as they prepare for their college seasons.
One would assume they achieved that en route to a final record of 33-9.
Gonzales plans to rejoin Lachemann in 10 months for a second season leading the team, when they should be more settled into their roles coaching, developing and perhaps serving as Alaska guides.
After all, they have joined this crop of players in taking advantage of their time in Fairbanks and enjoying the scenery with outdoor activities like fishing and hiking.
“Carlos and Bret worked so well together from the very start of the summer,” general manager John Lohrke said. “They were a pleasure to work with, and I look forward to having them back in Fairbanks for the 2024 season.”
It’s a marriage that all parties should look forward to seeing return to Growden Memorial Park after guiding the Goldpanners to their best season (by winning percentage) since 1980.
“They work very hard on making sure we’re competitive every night but also see that the players have a fun and enjoyable experience playing in Fairbanks,” Lohrke said. “I couldn’t be happier with the leadership they brought to the Goldpanners organization.”