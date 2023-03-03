MCHS BKO 0303

MArk Lindberg / For the Daily News-Miner

Jett McCullough scored 21 points Thursday night to pace the Monroe Catholic boys basketball team to a 54-44 victory at Lathrop High in Mid-Alaska Conference play.

The Rams extended an early lead to 25-10 with a 12-0 run in the second quarter before the Malemutes were able to correct their course. 