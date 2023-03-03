Jett McCullough scored 21 points Thursday night to pace the Monroe Catholic boys basketball team to a 54-44 victory at Lathrop High in Mid-Alaska Conference play.
The Rams extended an early lead to 25-10 with a 12-0 run in the second quarter before the Malemutes were able to correct their course.
The closing minutes of the second quarter featured alternating 3-pointers, with Monroe hitting four shots from behind the arc while Lathrop sank three.
The Rams held a double-digit lead the entire second half.
Trevor Mahler added 12 points for Monroe. Top scorers for the Malemutes were Earl Parker with 17 points and Brandon Beard with eight.