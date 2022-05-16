If Runner A leaves the Pump House Restaurant heading clockwise on a 13.1-mile course at 10 a.m. Saturday, and his or her teammate, we’ll call him or her Runner B, leaves the Pump House Restaurant heading counter-clockwise on the same course, where will they meet?
If this flashback to Algebra I is intriguing to you (for you true Science, Technology, Engineering and Math nerds, you’ll be better off figuring out the actual answer than relying on this communications/liberal arts major) and you’re in good enough shape to take on a half-marathon over this hilly, paved course, then Saturday morning at 10 o’clock is the race for you.
It’s called the Two-Way Torture Test. They want you to think it’s because runners are going two ways, but my hunch is it’s because they’re torturing you in two ways — with exercise and word problems.
So teams of two will run the 13.1-mile Chena Ridge-Chena Pump loop, one runner in the clockwise direction, one in the counterclockwise direction. What they do when they meet is (within reason) completely up to the discretion of the runners. A high-five and “You’re doing great,” is one option; calculating the fare for an Uber ride home is probably more in line with what I would do. Ahhh... that’s math. See? Now I’m getting in the spirit.
If you don’t have a running partner, and you don’t hang out often at the UAF Math & Science Building, organizers can pair you with a partner. That is, providing there’s an even number of participants. (My goodness, does the math ever stop with these people?)
The event is free — because really, who’s going to pay to do math AND exercise? — and the entry form is accessible through the Running Club North website at www. runningclubnorth.org.
You can also contact Erika Burr at burrlike@gmail.com for information.
