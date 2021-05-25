It’s state tournament time once again as ASAA has unveiled the schedule for this week’s State Soccer Tournament in Anchorage this week. Fairbanks will be well represented when the tournament begins on Thursday.
The first game featuring a Fairbanks school will be at 9 a.m. Thursday morning as the North Pole girls take on Homer at Service High School. The next action for Fairbanks will come at 1 p.m. as the West Valley boys take on West Anchorage at West Anchorage High School. At the same time, the Monroe Catholic boys will play at Eagle River High School against Thunder Mountain
There will be a double dose of action at 3 p.m. as the West Valley girls will take on West Anchorage at West Anchorage High School. At the same time, the North Pole boys will face Juneau at Eagle River High School. The Lathrop boys will take on Service High School at Service High School at 5 p.m. and the Monroe girls will play Soldotna at Service High School at 7 p.m.
Action will continue on Friday with games held every two hours at the three schools beginning at 9 a.m. and the last game starting at 7 p.m. with the exception of Eagle River. The last game of the day there will start at 3 p.m.
Consolation games will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. The girls DII championship will be played at Service High School starting at 11:30 a.m. The DII boys championship will start at 1:30 p.m., the DI girls championship will begin at 4 p.m., and the boys DI championship starts at 6 p.m. All those games will also be played at Service High School.
With seven Fairbanks teams playing for a title, the odds are good that someone will be coming home with a title. Best of luck to the teams this week.
